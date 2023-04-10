‘Peaches’ From ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Is Eligible for Oscars Best Original Song (EXCLUSIVE)

Is “Peaches” from “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” one of the first Oscars original song contenders of the year?

The ultimate power ballad, sung by Jack Black as the evil Bowser, will be eligible to submit for best original song consideration at the Oscars, Universal has confirmed to Variety.

“Peaches” is all about Bowser’s unrequited love. And the subject of his adoration? Princess Peach (voiced by Anya Taylor Joy), who is the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom. The song is co-written by Black, the film’s directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, as well as Eric Osmond and John Spiker.

In the movie, Bowser is sitting at his piano belting out the ballad. He sings, “Peach, you’re so cool And with my star we’re gonna rule. Peach, understand, I’m gonna love you ’til the very end. Princess Peach, at the end of the line, I’ll make you mine.” The chorus is Bowser hilariously singing “Peaches” in various keys. He continues, “Mario, Luigi, and a Donkey Kong, too. A thousand troops of Koopas couldn’t keep me from you.”

Since the music video was released on April 7, it has received over 5 million views on YouTube and is currently No. 2 on the trending page for music. Watch a clip from the movie below, released by Universal Monday morning.

While it’s still too early in the Oscars game, you should never say never to silly songs. In the past, “Stu’s Song,” by Ed Helms from “The Hangover,” “Blame Canada” from “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut” and “Everything Is Awesome” from “The Lego Movie” have all been eligible for Oscar original song consideration.

Watch the music video with Black below.