‘Elvis,’ ‘Wakanda Forever,’ ‘The Whale’ Lead 2023 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Awards

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) held its 10th annual awards ceremony Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” dominated the night with two wins for best period and/or character make-up and period and/or character hair styling. Best special make-up effects went to Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse and Chris Gallaher for “The Whale.

On the TV front, Hulu’s “Pam and Tommy,” “American Horror Story: Dollhouse” and “Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” all took home awards.

Make-up artist D’Andre Michael and MUAH winner Camille Friend presented the Distinguished Artisan Award to Angela Bassett.

Bassett told the room full of local 706 artisans, “Before anything is shot, edited or shown on the screen, there’s a team made up of all of you who work long and hard – I see it – to help us bring to life the characters on screen.” Bassett continued, “You are just as responsible as I am for who the character is, how the world perceives and receives them and for how that character is remembered.”

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Elvis” (Shane Thomas, Angela Conte)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“The Whale” (Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Gallaher)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva Stokes, Victor Paz)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Elvis” (Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston)

TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Euphoria- Season 2″ – Doniella Davy, Tara Lang Shah, Alexandra J. French

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Pam & Tommy” (David Williams, Jennifer Aspinall, Dave Snyder, Bill Myer)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Pam & Tommy” (David Williams, Jason Collins, Mo Meinhart, Abby Lyle Clawson)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Abbott Elementary” (Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina R. Joseph)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Our Flag Means Death” (Margarita Pidgeon, Stacy Bisel, Kate Loftis, Christopher Enlow)

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Legendary” (Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Sean Conklin)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” (Michael Ornelaz, Matt Sprunger, Jon Moore, Robin Pritchard)

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” (Alexei Dmitriew, Scott Stoddard, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mo Meinhart)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Legendary” (Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Dean Francis Banowetz, LaLisa Turner)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” (Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Maria Sandoval, Myo Lai)

DAYTIME TELEVISION:

Best Make-Up

“The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans” (Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet)

Best Hair Styling

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Tara Copeland, Roberto Ramos)

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING:

Best Make-Up

“The Quest” (Elle Favorule, Michelle Sfarzo, Sonia Cabrera)

Best Hair Styling

“The Quest” (Erica C. Adams, Alyn R. Topper, Lauren McKeever, Jennifer Tremont)

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS:

Best Make-Up

“American Horror Stories: Dollhouse” Promo (Kerry Herta, Jason M. Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Christina Kortum)

Best Hair Styling

“American Horror Stories: Season 2” Promos (Joe E. Matke III, Tiphanie G. Baum, Jerilynn Stephens, Johnny L. Lomeli)

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage):

Best Make-up

“Kinky Boots” (Brandi Strona, Glen Alen, Lilia Villasenor)

Best Hair Styling

“La Traviata” (Jeanna Parham, Christina E. Martin)