‘The Batman’ and ‘Elvis’ Lead Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Nominations

“The Batman” and “Elvis” led the nominees at the 10th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild nominations.

“The Batman” was nominated for best contemporary makeup and hair, as well as best special effects makeup. “Elvis” was nominated in period hair and makeup, plus best special effects makeup. As previously announced, make-up artist Steve La Porte, and hair stylist Josée Normand will receive the Lifetime Achievement Awards. Make-up artist Fred C. Blau Jr. joins Emmy-winning hair stylist Judy Crown as the recipients of the esteemed Vanguard Awards.

The Distinguished Artisan award will be announced at a later date. Winners will be revealed at the Awards Gala on Feb. 11.

See the full list of nominations below.

Best Contemporary Make-Up, Feature-Length Motion Picture

“The Batman” (Naomi Donne, Doone Forsyth, Norma Webb, Jemma Carballo)

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” (Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway)

“The Menu” (Deborah LaMia Denaver, Mazena Puksto, Donna Cicatelli, Deb Rutherford)

“Nope” (Shutchai Tym Buacharern, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Eleanor Sabaduquia, Kato De Stefan)

“Spirited” (Monica Huppert, Autumn J. Butler, Vivian Baker)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up, Feature-Length Motion Picture

“Amsterdam” (Nana Fischer, Miho Suzuki, Jason Collins)

“Babylon” (Heba Thorisdottir, Shaunna Bren Chavez, Jean Black, Mandy Artusato)

“Blonde” (Tina Roesler Kerwin, Elena Arroy, Cassie Lyons)

“Elvis” (Shane Thomas, Angela Conte)

“Till” (Denise Tunnell, Janice Tunnell, Ashley Langston)

Best Special Make-Up Effects, Feature-Length Motion Picture

“The Batman” (Michael Marino, Mike Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Göran Lundström)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Joel Harlow, Kim Felix)

“Elvis” (Mark Coulier, Jason Baird)

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” (Barrie Gower, Emma Faulkes, Chloe Muton-Phillips)

“The Whale” (Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Gallaher)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling, Feature-Length Motion Picture

“The Batman” (Zoe Tahir, Melissa Van Tongeran, Paula Price, Andrea Lance Jones)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva Stokes, Victor Paz)

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” (Anissa E. Salazar, Meghan Heaney, Miki Caporusso)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Jeremy Woodhead, Tracey Smith, Leslie D. Bennett)

“The Menu” (Adruitha Lee, Monique Hyman, Kate Loftis, Barbara Sanders)

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling, Feature-Length Motion Picture

“Amsterdam” (Adruitha Lee, Lori McCoy-Bell, Cassandra L. Russek, Yvette Shelton)

“Babylon” (Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Ahou Mofid, Aubrey Marie)

“Blonde” (Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Lynnae Duley, Ahou Mofid, Robert Pickens)

“Elvis” (Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston)

“The Woman King” (Louisa Anthony, Jamika Wilson, Plaxedes Kelias, Charity Gwakuka)

TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-Up, Television Series — Limited, Miniseries or New Media Series

“Abbot Elementary” (Alisha L. Baijounas, Jenn Bennett, Constance Foe, Emilia Werynska)

“Emily in Paris” (Aurélie Payen, Joséphine Bouchereau, Carole Nicolas, Corinne Maillard)

“Euphoria”- Season 2 (Doniella Davy, Tara Lang Shah, Alexandra J. French)

“Hacks”- Season 2 (Bridget O’Neill)

“The White Lotus” (Rebecca Hickey, Federica Emidi)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up, Television Series — Limited, Miniseries or New Media Series

“Bridgerton” (Erika Ökvist, Jessie Deol, Sophie Brown, Bethany Long)

“House of The Dragon” (Amanda Knight, Sara Kramer, Heather McCullen)

“Pam & Tommy” (David Williams, Jennifer Aspinall, Dave Snyder, Bill Myer)

“Stranger Things” (Amy L. Forsythe, Devin Morales, Lisa Poe, Nataleigh Verrengia)

“Wednesday” (Tara McDonald, Nirvana Jalalvand, Gabriela Cretan)

Best Special Make-Up Effects, Television Series — Limited, Miniseries or New Media Series

“Angelyne” (Vincent Van Dyke, Kate Biscoe, Mike Mekash, Abby Lyle Clawson)

“Gaslit” (Kazu Hiro, Richard Redlefsen, Mike Ornela)

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” (Sean Sansom, Mike Hill)

“Pam & Tommy” (David Williams, Jason Collins, Mo Meinhart, Abby Lyle Clawson)

“Stranger Things” (Barrie Gower, Duncan Jarman, Patt Foad, Paula Eden)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling, Television Series — Limited, Miniseries or New Media Series

“Abbott Elementary” (Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina R. Joseph)

“American Horror Stories” (Valerie Jackson, Lauren Poole, Suzette Boozer)

“Black-ish” (Nena Ross-Davis, Stacey Morris, Shirlena Allen, Debra Brown)

“Emily in Paris” (Carole Nicolas, Mike Désir, Miharu Oshima, Julien Parizet)

“Kindred” (Jamie Amadio, Chantell Carrtherol)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling, Television Series — Limited, Miniseries or New Media Series

“Bridgerton” (Erika Ökvist, Emma Rigby)

“Dangerous Liaisons” (Daniel Parker, Deborah Kenton, Claudia Stolze, Jana Radilová)

“Hocus Pocus 2” (Cheryl R. Marks, Curtis William Foreman, Mandy Lyons)

“Our Flag Means Death” (Margarita Pidgeon, Stacy Bisel, Kate Loftis, Christopher Enlow)

“Pam & Tommy” (Barry Lee Moe, Erica Adams, George Guzman, Helena Cepeda)

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

Best Contemporary Make-Up, Television Special — One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie for Television

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” (Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Melanie Weaver, Angie Wells)

“Dancing with the Stars” (Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Alison L. Gladieux, Farah Bunch)

“Legendary” (Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Sean Conklin)

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek)

“The Voice” (Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Ernesto Casillas, Kristene Bernard)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up, Television Special — One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie for Television

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” (Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Tyson Fountaine, Julie Socash)

“The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” (Michael Ornelaz, Matt Sprunger, Jon Moore, Robin Pritchard)

“Legendary” (Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Jennifer Fregozo, Glen Alen)

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Daniela Zivcovic)

“So You Think You Can Dance” (Tonia Green, Jennifer Fregozo, Silvia Leczel, Natalie Malchev)

Best Special Make-Up Effects, Television Special — One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie for Television

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” (Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Alexei Dmitriew, Mo Meinhart)

“The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” (Alexei Dmitriew, Scott Stoddard, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mo Meinhart)

“Legendary” (Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Marcel Banks, Sean Conklin)

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Brandon Grether)

“Dancing with the Stars” (Brian Sipe, Julie Socash, Bianca Marie Appice, David Snyder)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling, Television Special — One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie for Television

“Dancing with the Stars” (Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Cheryl Eckert, Gail Ryan)

“Legendary” (Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Dean Francis Banowetz, Lalisa Turner)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Chantelle Johnson Mosley, Shelby Swain)

“So You Think You Can Dance” (Dean Francis Banowetz, Kimi Messina, LaLisa Turner, Ryan Randall)

“The Voice” (Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Ann Wieczorek, Suzette Boozer, Robert Lamarr Randle)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling, Television Special — One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie for Television

“Dancing with the Stars” (Kimi Messina, Johnny Lomeli, Megg Massey, Jani Kleinbard)

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” (Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Maria Sandoval, Myo Lai)

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” (Cassandra L. Russek, Amber S. Hamilton, Sean Smith, Dugg Kirkpatrick)

“Legendary” (Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Johnny Lomeli, Suzette Boozer)

“So You Think You Can Dance” (Dean Francis Banowetz, Kimi Messina, Crystal Haynes, Johnny Lomeli)

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Make-Up, Daytime Television

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (Christine Lai-Johnson, Hajja Barnes, James Elle, Dan Crawley)

“The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans” (Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet)

“I Can See Your Voice” (Tonia Green, Christina M. Jimenez)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Chanty LaGrana, Valente Frazier, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Jessica Reyes Paccitti)

“The Young and the Restless” (Patricia Denney, Stacey Alfano, Kelsey Collins, Robert Bolger)

Best Hair Styling, Daytime Television

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (Stephanie Paugh, Karlye Buff, Alexis Reyes, Danielle Dubinsky)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Tara Copeland, Roberto Ramos)

“The Talk” (Jasmin Robles)

“The Young and the Restless” (Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Guilherme Schoedler)

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Make-Up, Children and Teen Television Programming

“Danger Force” (Michael Johnston, Bradley Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine)

“The Fairly OddParents” (Michael Johnston, Julie Hassett, Gerardo Avila, Tyson Fountaine)

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Season 3) (Kimberly Collea, James Cool Benson, Maryann Marchetti)

“The Quest” (Elle Favorule, Michelle Sfarzo, Sonia Cabrera)

“The Really Loud House” (Sierra Barton, Alisha Baijounas)

Best Hair Styling

“Danger Force” (Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz, Danyell Lynn Weinberg)

“The Quest” (Erica Adams, Alyn R. Topper, Lauren McKeever, Jennifer Tremont)

“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder” (Joe Matke, Melanie Verkins, Justin Jackson, Jennifer Green)

“Raven’s Home” (Season 5) (Dwayne Ross, Tamara Tripp, Lauren Kinermon)

“That Girl Lay Lay” (Season 2, Ep. 10) (Dwayne Ross, Kari Williams, Lauren Kinermon)

Best Make-Up, Commercials and Music Videos

Amazon: “Medusa Makes Friends” (Dominie Till, Christien Tinsley, Josh Foster, Gunn Espegard)

“American Horror Stories: Dollhouse” Promo (Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Christina Kortum)

Imagine Dragons: “Bones” (Official Music Video) (Ally McGillicuddy, Malina Stearns, Meg Wilbur, Dave Snyder)

Omaze: “Ozzy Osbourne Has a Falling Out with His Pet Demon” (Richard Redlefsen, Chelsea Delfino)

Ozzy Osbourne: “Patient No. 9” (Official Music Video) ft. Jeff Beck (Richard Redlefsen, Chelsea Delfino)

Best Hair Styling, Commercials and Music Videos

“American Horror Stories: Season 2” Promos (Joe Matke, Tiphanie Baum, Jerilynn Stephens, Johnny Lomeli)

“Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift (Cheryl R. Marks, Allyson Joyner, Jemma Muradian)

“Holidays: Romeo and Juliet” – Amazon (Dominie Till, Gunn Espegard, Dawn V. Dudley, Renee Vaca)

“Life in a Victorian Home” – GEICO (Audrey Futterman-Stern, Tom Opitz, Jackie Weiss, Kerry Mendenhall)

“Nourish Every You” LIL NAS X – Vitamin Water (Stacey Morris, Dominique Evans, Taurus Jerome)

Best Make-Up, Theatrical Productions (Live Stage)

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” (Jason Michael Torres, Timothy Santry, Jenni Gilbert, Yulitzin Alvarez)

“Kinky Boots” (Brandi Strona, Glen Alen, Lilia Villasenor)

“Lucia di Lammermoor” (Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona)

“Sleeping Beauty” (Lindsay Saier, Lyre Alston)

“Tosca” (Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Danielle E. Richter)

Best Hair Styling, Theatrical Productions (Live Stage)

“Kinky Boots” (Brandi Strona, Jacki Nocerino, Mary Czech)

“La Traviata” (Jeanna Parham, Christina E. Martin)

“Omar” (Samantha Wiener, Danielle E. Richter, Jacki Nocerino)

“Sense and Sensibility” (Lindsay Saier, Leilani Norman)

“West Side Story” (Christina E. Martin, Y. Sharon Peng)