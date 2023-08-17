Lenny Kravitz Writes and Records New Song ‘Road to Freedom’ for George C. Wolfe’s Film ‘Rustin’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lenny Kravitz has written and recorded an original song “Road to Freedom” for George C. Wolfe’s upcoming film “Rustin.”

Wolfe’s film stars Colman Domingo as the gay activist Bayard Rustin who helped co-organize the historic March on Washington.

In a statement to Variety, Wolfe said, “I first met Lenny very early in both of our careers…and the first time I heard him sing was acapella, and I remember the sound quite vividly, and there was something about the quality of his voice that seemed viscerally perfect for the end of the film. The one note I gave him was the song needed to help deliver us as an audience, from feeling to action. And trombones. I begged for trombones.”

Wolfe’s love for trombones stemmed from a conversation with “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” composer Branford Marsalis. “Ever since Branford introduced me to a recording of the holy trombone choir from the United House of Prayer, I’ve been mesmerized. Lenny took my request to the next level and brought on board the legendary Trombone Shorty. ‘Road To Freedom’ captures both 1963 and 2023; a bold celebration, as Lenny’s voice sermonizes and soars.”

“Road to Freedom” will be released later this year and likely compete for original song consideration at the Oscars.

As previously announced, Kravitz has been prepping for a 2024 tour and is in the mixing stages of a new “upbeat” record, which he anticipates will release in the fall.

“Rustin” also stars Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald. It will be released in select theaters on Nov. 3 and globally on Netflix on Nov. 17