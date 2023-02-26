‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Tops Latino Entertainment Journalists Association Film Awards With 10 Wins, Including Best Picture

The Latino Entertainment Journalists Association (LEJA) has handed out its awards for the year, with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” scooping up 10 wins including best picture, director for the Daniels and actress for Michelle Yeoh.

The sci-fi comedy led the nominations with 16, the most in the history of the organization.

Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” scored the second-most wins with three for best cinematography going to Claudio Miranda, sound and stunt design.

“I am incredibly excited by the selections of our distinguished group of Latino critics, journalists and writers from all over the country,” said Clayton Davis, LEJA founder and president. “I applaud our tiny but mighty organization for selecting a respectable group of films from artists we all love and admire.”

“Wakanda Forever” won prizes for costume design (Ruth E. Carter) and original song (“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler).

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won two prizes for animated film and adapted screenplay. In addition, the LEJA membership selected Guillermo del Toro as the recipient of the 2023 Rita Moreno Lifetime Achievement Award.

In a statement, the organization said, “The highest honor for a career that has exemplified Latino excellence, Guillermo del Toro has been a tireless advocate of cinema in all its beautiful forms. Never tied to a single genre, he’s made an indelible impression in Hollywood with various ambitious endeavors such as “Cronos” (1992), “Mimic” (1997), “The Devil’s Backbone” (2001), “Hellboy II: The Golden Army” (2008), “Pacific Rim” (2013) and “Crimson’s Peak” (2015). An Oscar winner, del Toro’s most recognized films have been “Pan’s Labyrinth” (2006), “The Shape of Water” (2017), “Nightmare Alley” (2021) and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (2022), for which he is nominated for nine awards including best picture and director. He’s the first director of an animated feature to be nominated by the organization. The Latino Entertainment Journalists Association salutes the Mexican auteur and looks forward to more stunning work throughout his lifetime.”

The full list of winners is below.

Best Picture

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) — Daniel Kwan, Mike Larocca, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Actor in a Leading Role

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Actress in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Voice or Motion Capture Performance

Jenny Slate, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24)

Animated Film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Guillermo del Toro (director, producer), Mark Gustafson (director), Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Lisa Henson, Gary Ungar (producers)

Non-English Language Film

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Mexico) — Alejandro G. Iñárritu (director)

Documentary Feature

“Fire of Love” (National Geographic Films/Neon) — Sara Dosa (director, producer), Shane Boris, Ina Fichman (producers)

Original Screenplay

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Adapted Screenplay

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Guillermo del Toro, Matthew Robbins, Gris Grimly, Patrick Hale (based on the characters and novel by Carlo Collodi)

Ensemble Casting

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Sarah Finn

Production and Set Design

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Jason Isvarday (production designer), Kelsi Ephraim (set decorator)

Cinematography

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) – Claudio Miranda

Costume Design

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) – Ruth E. Carter

Editing

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Paul Rogers

Hair and Makeup Design

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Michelle Chung (makeup department head), Anissa Salazar (hair department head)

Sound

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) — Mark Weingarten (production sound mixer), James H. Mather, Al Nelson (supervising sound editors), Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor (re-recording mixers)

Visual Effects

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios) — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett

Stunt Design

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Musical Score

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.) – Michael Giacchino

Best Song Written for a Film

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) – “Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler

The 2023 Rita Moreno Lifetime Achievement Award

Guillermo del Toro