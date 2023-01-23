Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor Swift Nominated for Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor Swift are among the artists nominated at the 13th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, which recognize the craft of music supervision in film, television, games, advertising and trailers. All three were recognized in the best song category.

“Elvis” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” tied with three nominations apiece, including Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million, Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film, and Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Film.

“We’re so excited to be back and able to host the awards ceremony in-person at the Wiltern again,” said GMS President Joel C. High and Vice President Madonna Wade-Reed in a joint statement. “We’ve got a great show lined up for this year which will include: live performances, special tributes, and more! We’ll also be live-streaming for those unable to join us in person so they can tune in virtually. The Guild is looking forward to celebrating even more music supervisors, artists, and performers with the addition of our new categories and increase in nominees.”

The GMS Icon Award and Legacy Award bestowing recognition to an artist and a music supervisor whose role in the industry reaches excellence will be announced shortly.

The awards will return to the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on March 5 with an in-person and virtual awards gala. Among the awards presented, a new category for video game composers and music supervisors has also been introduced recoginizing excellence in the field.

Full list of nominees below.

FILM

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Joel C. High – “A Jazzman’s Blues”

Dave Jordan – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Anton Monsted – “Elvis”

Julie Glaze Houlihan – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Tom Wolfe, Manish Raval – “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”

Maureen Crowe, Becky Bentham – “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

Rachel Levy, Mike Knobloch – “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Mike Knobloch, Natalie Hayden, Lucy Bright – “Tár”

Tom MacDougall – “Turning Red”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $25 Million And Under

Joe Rudge – “Armageddon Time”

Robin Urdang – “Bones And All”

Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Dushiyan Piruthivirajah – “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Natalie Hayden, Garrett McElver – “Spoiler Alert”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $10 Million And Under

Jonathan McHugh – “Butter”

Willa Yudell – “Call Jane”

Rob Lowry – “Cha Cha Real Smooth”

Guillaume Baurez – “Corsage”

Rupert Hollier – “Living”

Rob Lowry – “On the Count of Three”

Leah Harrison, Season Kent – “Press Play”

Graham Kurzner, Orian Williams – “sam & kate”

Joe Rudge – “X”

Best Music Supervision for a Non-Theatrically Released Film

Jane Abernethy, Jessica Berndt – “Along For The Ride”

Joel C. High, Sami Posner – “Blue’s Big City Adventure”

Rob Lowry – “Do Revenge”

Gabe Hilfer, Henry van Roden – “Fresh”

Raven Davenport, Shannon Murphy – “Love in the Villa”

Becky Bentham – “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”

Lauren Denemark, Julian Drucker, Andrew Weaver – “Purple Beatz”

Linda Cohen – “Spirited”

Rob Lowry – “Wendell and Wild”

Howard Paar – “The Valet”

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“Paper Airplanes” – “A Jazzman’s Blues”

Songwriters: Ruth Berhe, Terence Blanchard

Performer: Ruth B

Music Supervisor: Joel C. High

“Lift Me Up” – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Songwriters: Robyn Fenty PKA Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler, Temilade Openiyi PKA Tems

Performer: Rihanna

Music Supervisor: Dave Jordan

“Honey To The Bee” – “Catherine Called Birdy”

Songwriters: James Marr, Wendy Page

Performer: Misty Miller

Music Supervisors: Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg

“Vegas” – “Elvis”

Songwriters: Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Amala Dlamini, David Sprecher, Rogét Chahayed

Performer: Doja Cat

Music Supervisor: Anton Monsted

“This Is A Life” – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Songwriters: Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski Miyawaki

Performers: David Byrne, Mitski, Son Lux

Music Supervisors: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert

“Turn Up the Sunshine” – “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Songwriters: Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, Patrik Berger, Kevin Parker

Performers: Diana Ross, Tame Impala

Music Supervisors: Mike Knobloch, Rachel Levy

“Ready As I’ll Never Be” – “The Return of Tanya Tucker”

Songwriters: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile

Performers: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile

Music Supervisors: Jill Meyers, Drew Bayers

“Hold My Hand” – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Songwriters: Lady Gaga, BloodPop

Performer: Lady Gaga

Music Supervisor: Randy Spendlove

“Carolina” – “Where the Crawdads Sing”

Songwriter: Taylor Swift

Performer: Taylor Swift

Music Supervisor: Spring Aspers

“A Song In My Heart” – “The Valet”

Songwriters: Gaby Moreno, Heitor Pereira

Performer: Gaby Moreno

Music Supervisor: Howard Paar

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Dawn Sutter Madell – “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Justin Feldman – “Louis Armstrong’s Black And Blues”

Jonathan Zalben – “Ron Carter: Finding the Right Notes”

Allison Wood – “Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off”

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Amanda Krieg Thomas – “The Andy Warhol Diaries”

Ross Sellwood – “My Life as a Rolling Stone”

Dan Wilcox – “Street Food USA”

Barry Cole – “They Call Me Magic”

Andrea von Foerster – “Welcome To Wrexham”

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch)

Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II”

Alex Hackford, Duncan Smith – “Gran Turismo 7”

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – “Need For Speed Unbound”

Dylan Bostick, Josh Kessler – “Saint’s Row V”

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original)

Simon Landry, Rossen Yankov – “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök”

Composer: Stephanie Economou

Steve Schnur – “Battlefield 2042 DLC” – Season 1 – Zero Hour | Season 2 – Master of Arms | Season 3 – Escalation

Composers: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Sam Slater

Brandon Young – “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II”

Composer: Sarah Schachner

Richard Beddow – “Total War: Warhammer III”

Composers: Jamie Christopherson, Jim Fowler, Ian Livingstone, Simon Ravn, Tim Wynn

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Film

Evelin Garcia – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Teaser “Leaders”

Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – “Elvis” (trailer 2)

Anny Colvin – “Avatar: The Way Of The Water”

Gregory Sweeney – “Men” Official Trailer

Matthew Bailey, Shawn Stevens – “Empire Of Light,” Trailer “Home”

Sanaz Lavaedian, Marina Polites – Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania”

Scenery Samundra, Gregory Sweeney – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Official Teaser Trailer

Bobby Gumm – “Three Thousand Years of Longing”

Maggie Baron – “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Cynthia Blondelle, Heather Kreamer – “Guardians Of the Galaxy Volume 3” Official Trailer

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Series

Will Quiney – “Atlanta” Season 3 ‘Visitors’

Bobby Gumm – “Stranger Things 4”

Scenery Sumandra, Gregory Sweeney – “The Idol” – Official Teaser #3

Brian Sotelo – “Black Bird”

Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – “The White Lotus”- Season 2

Dylan Bostick, Chris Restivo – “Atlanta” “Shillin'”

Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – “The Boys” Season 3 (full trailer)

Kelsey Mitchell – “Perry Mason” Season 2 Teaser (HBO)

Evelin Garcia – “Andor” – Teaser “Reckoning”

Emma Allaway, Eduardo Fontes Williams – “The Crown” Season 5

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Video Game & Interactive

Glenn Herweijer, Simon Landry, Ben Sumner, Jack Thompson – “Assassins Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök” – Cinematic World Premiere

Naaman Snell – “Destiny 2: The Witch Queen” – Launch Trailer

Raphaella Lima, Michael Sherwood – “Wild Hearts” Reveal Trailer

Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – “Warzone 2.0” Launch Trailer/ “Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0”

Ryan Tomlin; Brandon Young – “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” – World Gameplay Reveal Trailer

TELEVISION

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

“Walking On Sunshine” – “Acapulco” – Season 1 Ep. 10 – “You Should Hear How She Talks About You”

Songwriter: Kimberley Rew

Performers: Rodrigo Urquidi, Rossana de León

Music Supervisors: Javier Nuño, Joe Rodriguez

“Maybe Monica” – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Season 4 Ep. 5 – “How to Chew Quietly and Influence People”

Songwriters: Tom Mizer, Curtis Moore

Performer: Josh A. Dawson

Music Supervisor: Robin Urdang

“Perfect Day” – “Better Call Saul” – Season 6 Ep. 9 – “Fun and Games”

Songwriter: Harry Nilsson

Performers: Dresage, Slow Shiver

Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić

“Two Shots” – “The Afterparty” – Season 1 Ep. 3 – “Yasper”

Songwriters: Jack Dolgen, Jonathan Lajoie

Performers: Ben Schwartz, Sam Richardson, Jamie Demetriou

Music Supervisor: Kier Lehman

“Trouble” – “Mood” – Season 1 Ep. 6 – “F* the Fake Sh”

Songwriters: Nicôle Lecky, Camille Angelina Purcell ‘Kamille’, Kwame Kwei-Armah Jr ‘KZ’

Performer: Lecky

Music Supervisors: Ed Bailie, Abi Leland

“Let’s Live For Today” – “Pachinko” – Season 1 Ep. 8 – “Chapter Eight”

Songwriters: Michael Julien, Guilio Rapetti Mogol, Norman David Shapiro

Performer: Leenalchi

Music Supervisor: Michael Hill

“Seduce & Scheme” – “Rap Sh!t” – Season 1 Ep. 3 – “Something for the Hood”, Ep. 4 – “Something for the Clubs”, Ep. 5 – “Something for the Weekend”, Ep. 6 – “Something for the Gram”, Ep. 7 – “Something for the DJ”, Ep. 8 – “Something for the Road”

Songwriters: Larry Dwayne Batiste, Isaac Earl Bynum, Khia Chambers, Brittany Dickinson, Aida Goitom, Floyd Nathaniel Hills, Clayton Richardson, Seandrea Sledge, Bill Summers. Kevin Toney, Michael J. Williams

Performers: Shawna & Mia

Music Supervisors: Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Philippe Pierre

“Get It On The Floor” – “P-Valley” – Season 2 Ep. 6 – “Savage,” Ep. 9 – “Snow”

Songwriters: Julian Mason, Antwon D. Moore, Megan Pete, Kelton Lanier Scott II

Performers: J. Alphonse Nicholson, Megan Thee Stallion

Music Supervisors: Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Katori Hall

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Kier Lehman – “The Afterparty” Season 1

Kier Lehman – I”nsecure” Season 5

Nora Felder, Janine Scalise – “Better Things” Season 5

Ed Bailie, Abi Leland – “Mood” Season 1

Adam Anders, Amanda Krieg Thomas – “Monarch” Season 1

Robin Urdang – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4

Thomas Patterson – “The Resort” Season 1

Amanda Krieg Thomas – “Pam & Tommy” Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Ciara Elwis – “Bad Sisters” Season 1

Thomas Golubić – “Better Call Saul” Season 6

Justin Kamps – “Bridgerton” Season 2

Jen Malone, Adam Leber – “Euphoria” Season 2

Ollie White – “Industry” Season 2

Dave Jordan, Shannon Murphy – “Ms. Marvel” Season 1

Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Sarah Bromberg, Katori Hall – “P-Valley” Season 2

Nora Felder – “Stranger Things” Season 4

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Peter Davis – “The Challenge: All Stars” Season 3

Sarah Bromberg, Gary Lubansky, Eric Medina – “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” Season 2

Brandon Boucher – “The Real World Homecoming” Season 3

Greg Danylyshyn, Ben Hochstein – “The Kardashians” Season 1

Jon Ernst – “Siesta Key” Season 4

Adam Brodsky, Rivka Rose – “The Come Up” Season 1

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Buzzy Cohen, Quinn Donnell – Airbnb – Strangers

Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – New York Times – Independent Journalism/ The New York Times/Jordan

Abbey Hendrix, Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – The Greatest

Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – iPad – Election

Anton Trailer – Johnnie Walker – Anthem

Jessie Kalikow, Scott McDaniel, Nargis Sheerazie – Apple – Chocolate

Daciay Quenah – Zillow – Nightswimming

Frederic Schindler – Amazon Fashion – Amazon Fashion Holiday 2022

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – Start Up – Apple October Opener

Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – Meta – Good Ideas Deserve to be Found: A (Slightly) Life-Changing Story

Aron Helfet, Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – Apple September Event Opener

Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – Hennessy – HENNESSY X NBA: GAME NEVER STOPS

Will Eichler, Chip Herter – Taco Bell – The Grande Escape