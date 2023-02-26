‘Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Elvis‘ and ’Banshees of Inisherin’ Among Golden Reel Award Winners

The 70th annual Golden Reel Awards were handed out on Sunday night, honoring the best achievements in sound editing across film, television, video games and student work.

The top three film awards were handed to “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Banshees Of Inisherin” and “Elvis” which won for feature effects/foley, feature dialogue/ADR and feature music respectively. All three films are also nominated for the top prize, best picture at the 95th Academy Awards which will be handed out on March 12.

Other winners included “Moonage Daydream,” “Good Night Oppy” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

The ceremony was opened by an address from Motion Pictures Sound Editors president Mark Lanza. “Sound editors play a crucial role in bringing films, television shows, and games to life,” he said. “This year, we have seen truly incredible sound editing. From the explosive action of blockbusters to the subtle nuances of character-driven dramas, sound editors have shown the power of sound to engage, entertain, and move us.”

View the full list of winners below:

FILMMAKER AWARD

Jerry Bruckheimer

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE

2023 Golden Reel Award Sound Editorial Winners

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Paramount

Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson, James Mather, Bjørn Ole Schroeder

Sound Designers: Christopher Boyes, Jed Loughran

Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, Scott Guitteau, Rowan Watson, Qianbaihui Yang MPSE

Supervising Foley Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda

Foley Editors: Dmitri Makarov, David Mackie

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown, John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Joakim Sundström

Supervising ADR Editing: Simon Chase

Supervising Foley Editor: Patrick Ghislain, Rebecca Glover

Foley Artist: Julien Naudin

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture

“Elvis” – Warner Bros.

Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw MPSE

Music Editor: Evan McHugh

Scoring Editor: Chris Barrett

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Scott Martin Gershin MPSE

Sound Designer: Scott Martin Gershin MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Masanobu “Tomi” Tomita, Andrew Vernon MPSE, Chris Richardson

Dialogue Editor: Dan Gamache MPSE, Chris Richardson

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

“Good Night Oppy” – Amazon

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Dave Bach

Sound Designers: Tim Walston MPSE, Dave Whitehead MPSE, Mark Mangini MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

“All Quiet on the Western Front” – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Kruse

Sound Designer: Markus Stemler

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Alexander Buck

Supervising ADR Editors: Benjamin Hörbe, Alexander Buck

ADR Editors: Thomas Kalbér, Moritz Hoffmeister

Foley Editor: Kuen Il Song

Foley Artists: Carsten Richter, Daniel Weis

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation

Love, Death & Robots: “In Vaulted Halls Entombed” – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE

Sound Designer: Craig Henighan MPSE

Foley Editor: Antony Zeller MPSE

Foley Artists: Zane Bruce, Lindsay Pepper

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR

“The Crown: Gunpowder” – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Iain Eyre

Supervising ADR Editor: Matt Mewett

ADR Editor: Sophie Mapplebeck

Crowd ADR Editor: Abbie Shaw

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley

“Stranger Things: Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”- Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: William Files MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE

Sound Editors: Angelo Palazzo MPSE, Ken McGill, Katie Halliday, Lee Gilmore MPSE, David Grimaldi, Chris Bonis

Foley Artist: Steve Baine

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form

“The Bear: Review” – FX

Supervising Sound Editor: Steve “Major” Giammaria

Sound Effects Editor: Jonathan Fuhrer

Dialogue Editor: Evan Benjamin

Foley Editors: Annie Taylor, Chris White

Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” – Nickelodeon

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake MPSE, Brad Meyer MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu MPSE

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Gloves Are Off” – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Speed, Nick Fry

Sound Designer: James Evans

Sound Editor: Hugh Dwan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature

“PREY” – Hulu

Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Terhune, Will Files MPSE

Sound Designer: James Miller

Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Bonis, Diego Perez MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jessie Anne Spence MPSE

Dialogue Editors: David Bach, Korey Pereira MPSE

Supervising Foley Editor: Annie Taylor

Foley Editors: Nick Seaman, Roni Pillischer

Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan

2023 Golden Reel Award Music Editorial Winners

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form

“Stranger Things: Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” Netflix

Music Editors: Lena Glikson, David Klotz

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form

“Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: Torschlusspanik” – NBC Universal

Music Editor: Andres Locsey

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary

“Moonage Daydream” – NEON / HBO Documentary Films

Supervising Music Editor: Brett Morgan

Music Editor: John Warhurst

2023 Golden Reel Award Game Editorial Winners

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR

“Immortality” – Half Mermaid

Audio Directors: Kevin Senzaki MPSE, Priscilla Snow

Dialogue Editor: Diana Cha

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music

“God of War Ragnarök”- Sony

Music Directors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary

Supervising Music Editor: Sonia Coronado

Music Editors: Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Glen Andrew Brown, Rob Goodson, Bill Hemstapat, Adam Kallibjian, Collin Lewis, Kory McMaster, Monty Mudd, Kye Sebastian Voce

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley

“God of War Ragnarök” – Sony

Audio Director: Frank Favre

Supervising Sound Designers: Michael Kent MPSE, Jeremy Rogers MPSE

Sound Design Leads: Alex Previty, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Bryan Higa, Stephen Schappler, Justin E. Bell

Supervising Sound Editors: Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice

Senior Audio Artists: Nick Tomassetti, Aaron Sanchez, Ash Read, Dennis Bestafka, Derrick Espino, Jeshua Whitaker, Lewis Everest, Noburo Masuda, Tsubasa Ito, Ben Minto MPSE, Chris Sweetman MPSE

Audio Artists: Andres Herrera, Chris Kokkinos MPSE, Danny Barboza, Danny Hey, Kei Matsuo MPSE, Koji Niikura, Lewis Barn, Maria Rascon, Presley Hynes, Prin Keerasuntonpong, Robert Castro, Satsuki Sato, TJ Schauer, Harry Cohen MPSE, Luke Hatton, Michael Leaning, Barney Oram, Zachary Quarles MPSE, Stefan Rutherford, Paul Stoughton, Joe Thom MPSE, Graham Donnelly, David Farmer MPSE, Eilam Hoffman, Jason W. Jennings, Bryan Jerden, Fred Pearson, Stephano Sanchinelli, Thomas C. Brewer MPSE, Tim Walston MPSE

Technical Sound Designers: Sean LaValle, Cameron Sonju, Daniel Ramos, Enoch Choi, Gavin Booth, Roy Lancaster, Charles Dworetz, Bradley Gurwin, Mallorie Lesher, Dave St. Jean, Klaudia Schaffer, Aaron Cendan, Ashton Faydenko, Jessie Chang, Skylar Chen

Audio Programmer: Stepan Boev

Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Jeff Gross, Alex Robson, Rob Krekel, Cesar Marenco, Eric Paulsen MPSE, Sam Gray, Rostislav Trifonov, Keith Bilderbeck, Paul Fonarev

Foley Artists: Joanna Fang, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson, Matt Davies

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

“Brutal”

National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Dan Hibbert