‘Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Elvis‘ and ’Banshees of Inisherin’ Among Golden Reel Award Winners

The 70th annual Golden Reel Awards were handed out on Sunday night, honoring the best achievements in sound editing across film, television, video games and student work.
The top three film awards were handed to “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Banshees Of Inisherin” and “Elvis” which won for feature effects/foley, feature dialogue/ADR and feature music respectively. All three films are also nominated for the top prize, best picture at the 95th Academy Awards which will be handed out on March 12.
Other winners included “Moonage Daydream,” “Good Night Oppy” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”
The ceremony was opened by an address from Motion Pictures Sound Editors president Mark Lanza. “Sound editors play a crucial role in bringing films, television shows, and games to life,” he said. “This year, we have seen truly incredible sound editing. From the explosive action of blockbusters to the subtle nuances of character-driven dramas, sound editors have shown the power of sound to engage, entertain, and move us.”
View the full list of winners below:
FILMMAKER AWARD
Jerry Bruckheimer
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE
2023 Golden Reel Award Sound Editorial Winners
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
“Top Gun: Maverick” – Paramount
Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson, James Mather, Bjørn Ole Schroeder
Sound Designers: Christopher Boyes, Jed Loughran
Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, Scott Guitteau, Rowan Watson, Qianbaihui Yang MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda
Foley Editors: Dmitri Makarov, David Mackie
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown, John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Searchlight Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Joakim Sundström
Supervising ADR Editing: Simon Chase
Supervising Foley Editor: Patrick Ghislain, Rebecca Glover
Foley Artist: Julien Naudin
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture
“Elvis” – Warner Bros.
Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw MPSE
Music Editor: Evan McHugh
Scoring Editor: Chris Barrett
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Scott Martin Gershin MPSE
Sound Designer: Scott Martin Gershin MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Masanobu “Tomi” Tomita, Andrew Vernon MPSE, Chris Richardson
Dialogue Editor: Dan Gamache MPSE, Chris Richardson
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
“Good Night Oppy” – Amazon
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Dave Bach
Sound Designers: Tim Walston MPSE, Dave Whitehead MPSE, Mark Mangini MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
“All Quiet on the Western Front” – Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Kruse
Sound Designer: Markus Stemler
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Alexander Buck
Supervising ADR Editors: Benjamin Hörbe, Alexander Buck
ADR Editors: Thomas Kalbér, Moritz Hoffmeister
Foley Editor: Kuen Il Song
Foley Artists: Carsten Richter, Daniel Weis
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation
Love, Death & Robots: “In Vaulted Halls Entombed” – Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE
Sound Designer: Craig Henighan MPSE
Foley Editor: Antony Zeller MPSE
Foley Artists: Zane Bruce, Lindsay Pepper
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR
“The Crown: Gunpowder” – Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Iain Eyre
Supervising ADR Editor: Matt Mewett
ADR Editor: Sophie Mapplebeck
Crowd ADR Editor: Abbie Shaw
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley
“Stranger Things: Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”- Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: William Files MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE
Sound Editors: Angelo Palazzo MPSE, Ken McGill, Katie Halliday, Lee Gilmore MPSE, David Grimaldi, Chris Bonis
Foley Artist: Steve Baine
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form
“The Bear: Review” – FX
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve “Major” Giammaria
Sound Effects Editor: Jonathan Fuhrer
Dialogue Editor: Evan Benjamin
Foley Editors: Annie Taylor, Chris White
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation
“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” – Nickelodeon
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake MPSE, Brad Meyer MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu MPSE
Foley Editor: Carol Ma
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Gloves Are Off” – Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Speed, Nick Fry
Sound Designer: James Evans
Sound Editor: Hugh Dwan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature
“PREY” – Hulu
Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Terhune, Will Files MPSE
Sound Designer: James Miller
Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Bonis, Diego Perez MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jessie Anne Spence MPSE
Dialogue Editors: David Bach, Korey Pereira MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Annie Taylor
Foley Editors: Nick Seaman, Roni Pillischer
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan
2023 Golden Reel Award Music Editorial Winners
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form
“Stranger Things: Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” Netflix
Music Editors: Lena Glikson, David Klotz
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form
“Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: Torschlusspanik” – NBC Universal
Music Editor: Andres Locsey
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary
“Moonage Daydream” – NEON / HBO Documentary Films
Supervising Music Editor: Brett Morgan
Music Editor: John Warhurst
2023 Golden Reel Award Game Editorial Winners
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR
“Immortality” – Half Mermaid
Audio Directors: Kevin Senzaki MPSE, Priscilla Snow
Dialogue Editor: Diana Cha
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music
“God of War Ragnarök”- Sony
Music Directors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary
Supervising Music Editor: Sonia Coronado
Music Editors: Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Glen Andrew Brown, Rob Goodson, Bill Hemstapat, Adam Kallibjian, Collin Lewis, Kory McMaster, Monty Mudd, Kye Sebastian Voce
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley
“God of War Ragnarök” – Sony
Audio Director: Frank Favre
Supervising Sound Designers: Michael Kent MPSE, Jeremy Rogers MPSE
Sound Design Leads: Alex Previty, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Bryan Higa, Stephen Schappler, Justin E. Bell
Supervising Sound Editors: Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice
Senior Audio Artists: Nick Tomassetti, Aaron Sanchez, Ash Read, Dennis Bestafka, Derrick Espino, Jeshua Whitaker, Lewis Everest, Noburo Masuda, Tsubasa Ito, Ben Minto MPSE, Chris Sweetman MPSE
Audio Artists: Andres Herrera, Chris Kokkinos MPSE, Danny Barboza, Danny Hey, Kei Matsuo MPSE, Koji Niikura, Lewis Barn, Maria Rascon, Presley Hynes, Prin Keerasuntonpong, Robert Castro, Satsuki Sato, TJ Schauer, Harry Cohen MPSE, Luke Hatton, Michael Leaning, Barney Oram, Zachary Quarles MPSE, Stefan Rutherford, Paul Stoughton, Joe Thom MPSE, Graham Donnelly, David Farmer MPSE, Eilam Hoffman, Jason W. Jennings, Bryan Jerden, Fred Pearson, Stephano Sanchinelli, Thomas C. Brewer MPSE, Tim Walston MPSE
Technical Sound Designers: Sean LaValle, Cameron Sonju, Daniel Ramos, Enoch Choi, Gavin Booth, Roy Lancaster, Charles Dworetz, Bradley Gurwin, Mallorie Lesher, Dave St. Jean, Klaudia Schaffer, Aaron Cendan, Ashton Faydenko, Jessie Chang, Skylar Chen
Audio Programmer: Stepan Boev
Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Jeff Gross, Alex Robson, Rob Krekel, Cesar Marenco, Eric Paulsen MPSE, Sam Gray, Rostislav Trifonov, Keith Bilderbeck, Paul Fonarev
Foley Artists: Joanna Fang, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson, Matt Davies
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
“Brutal”
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Dan Hibbert