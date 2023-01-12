‘Tár, ‘Elvis,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Among Costume Designers Guild Nominations 2023

The Costume Designers Guild has announced nominations for the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards, with “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Elvis” among those landing nominations.

The costume designers behind “Babylon, “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Mrs Harris Goes to Paris” and “The Woman King” will vie for the top prize in excellence in period film, alongside Catherine Martin for her work on “Elvis.”

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who made Oscar history with her “Black Panther” win in 2019, received a nod for her work on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Deborah L. Scott (“Avatar: The Way of Water”) will be honored with the career achievement award and Rachael M. Stanley will be honored with the distinguished service award.

Said Terry Gordon, president of the Costume Designers Guild, “I’m honored to congratulate our CDGA nominees. This year is particularly exciting as it’s the 25th anniversary of our awards gala. We look forward to celebrating the extraordinary work of our nominees with all of our talented costume designers.”

The ceremony will take place live on Feb. 27 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

See the full list of nominations below.

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Avatar: The Way of Water” – Deborah L. Scott

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Ruth E. Carter

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”- Shirley Kurata

“Hocus Pocus 2” – Salvador Perez

“Thor: Love and Thunder” – Mayes C. Rubeo

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” – Jenny Eagan

“Nope” – Alex Bovaird

“Tár” – Bina Daigeler

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Marlene Stewart

“Women Talking” – Quita Alfred

Excellence in Period Film

“Babylon” – Mary Zophres

“Don’t Worry Darling” – Arianne Phillips

“Elvis” – Catherine Martin

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” – Jenny Beavan

“The Woman King” – Gersha Phillips

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon” – Jany Temime

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A Shadow of the Past” – Kate Hawley

“Westworld: Generation Loss” – Debra Beebe

“What We Do in the Shadows: The Wedding” – Laura Montgomery

“The Witcher: Blood Origin: Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem” – Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Emily in Paris: What’s it All About…” – Marylin Fitoussi

“Euphoria: Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door” – Heidi Bivens

“Hacks: The Captain’s Wife” – Kathleen Felix-Hager

“Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” – Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland

“The White Lotus: In the Sandbox” – Alex Bovaird

Excellence in Period Television

“Bridgerton: The Choice” – Sophie Canale

“The Crown: Ipatiev House” – Amy Roberts

“The Gilded Age: Let the Tournament Begin” – Kasia Walicka-Maimone

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest” – Donna Zakowska

“Pam & Tommy: I Love You, Tommy” – Kameron Lennox

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” – Marina Toybina

“Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Night” – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back” – Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: RuPaul-A-Palooza!” – Tony Iniguez

“Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar” – Tom Broecker, Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad

Excellence in Short Form Design

Disney+ Has All the GOATs (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers

McDonald’s: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Commercial) – Sarah Kinsumba

Nike: Father Time (Commercial) – Shawna Trpcic (For Jason Momoa)

Not Today Flu feat. Jason Alexander (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video) – Natasha Newman-Thomas