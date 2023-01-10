‘All Quiet on the Western Front,‘ ’Avatar 2,‘ ’The Batman,‘ ’Top Gun: Maverick’ Among Cinema Audio Society Nominations

The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) has announced the nominations for the 59th Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2023 with “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Elvis” among the nominees for motion pictures: live action.
Among the films, TV shows and animated features nominated are “The Batman,” “Avatar: The Way of Water, “Turning Red,” “Stranger Things” and “The White Lotus.”
As previously announced, five-time Oscar-nominated production sound mixer Peter J. Devlin is set to be honored with the Cinema Audio Society’s 2023 Career Achievement Award.
The awards are designed to educate and inform audiences that effective sound is achieved by a creative, artistic and technical blending of diverse sound elements.
The 59th annual CAS Awards will be presented live and in-person on March 4.
Full list of nominees below.
MOTION PICTURES: LIVE ACTION
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
Production Mixer: Viktor Prášil
Re-Recording Mixer: Lars Ginzel
Re-Recording Mixer: Stefan Korte
Scoring Mixer: Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer: Jan Meyerdierks
Foley Mixer: Hanse Warns
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Boyes
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Summers
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges
Scoring Mixer: Simon Rhodes
ADR Mixer: Bill Higley CAS
Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade
“Elvis”
Production Mixer: David Lee
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Keller CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Wayne Pashley
Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster
ADR Mixer: Tami Treadwell
Foley Mixer: Amy Barber
“The Batman”
Production Mixer: Stuart Wilson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: William Files CAS
Scoring Mixer: Kirsty Whalley
ADR Mixer: Ryan D. Young
Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Production Mixer: Mark Weingarten
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor
Scoring Mixer: Al Clay
Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson
Foley Mixer: Blake Collins CAS
MOTION PICTURES: ANIMATED
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Re-Recording Mixer: Jon Taylor CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Frank Montaño
Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin
Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade
“Lightyear”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce
Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
“Minions: The Rise of Gru”
Re-Recording Mixer: Tim Nielsen
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Slanec
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Ken Gombos
Re-Recording Mixer: Julian Slater
Re-Recording Mixer: Greg P. Russell CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer: Ryan Squires
“Turning Red”
Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce
Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY
“Good Night Oppy”
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Mangini
Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes
“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song”
Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Edwards
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
“Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues”
Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz
Scoring Mixer: Louis Schultz
“Moonage Daydream”
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David Giammarco CAS
ADR Mixer: Jens Rosenlund Petersen
“The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari”
Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Milner
Scoring Mixer: Jacob Johnston
Foley Mixer: Kevin Carvalho
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES
“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story E8 Lionel”
Production Mixer: Amanda Beggs CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Laura Wiest
Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Barnett
Re-Recording Mixer: Jamie Hardt
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz CAS
Foley Mixer: Jacob McNaughton
“Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities E3 The Autopsy”
Production Mixer: Rob Beal
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Shubat
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Woroniuk
“Moon Knight E6 Gods and Monsters”
Production Mixer: Tamás Csaba
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Jack Cucci
“Obi-Wan Kenobi E6 Part 1”
Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
“Prey”
Production Mixer: Ron Osiowy
Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Terhune
Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty
Scoring Mixer: Frank Wolf
ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe CAS
Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy
TELEVISION SERIES: ONE HOUR
“Better Call Saul S6:E13 Saul Gone”
Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS
“Ozark S4:E14 A Hard Way To Go”
Production Mixer: Akira Fukasawa
Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine
Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS
Foley Mixer: Amy Barber
“Severance S1:E9 The We We Are”
Production Mixer: Bryan Dembinski
Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Chefalas
Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer: George A. Lara CAS
“Stranger Things S4:E7 Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
Production Mixer: Michael P. Clark CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Paterson
Re-Recording Mixer: William Files CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan CAS
Scoring Mixer: Hector Carlos Ramirez
ADR Mixer: Jeffery Roy CAS
Foley Mixer: Peter Persaud CAS
“The White Lotus S2:E1 Ciao”
Production Mixer: Angelo Bonanni
Re-Recording Mixer: Christian P. Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins CAS
ADR Mixer: Debra R. Winsberg
Foley Mixer: Michael Head
TELEVISION SERIES: HALF HOUR
“Barry S3:E8 Starting Now”
Production Mixer: Scott Harber CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Teddy Salas
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Heissinger
Scoring Mixer: David Wingo
ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS
Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann
“Only Murders in the Building S2:E5 The Tell”
Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Penny Harold CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Andrew Garrett Lange CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Demoss
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer: Erika Koski
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law S1:E9 Whose Show Is This?”
Production Mixer: Marcus Petruska
Re-Recording Mixer: Pete Horner
Re-Recording Mixer: Karol Urban CAS MPSE
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
“The Bear S1:E7 Review”
Production Mixer: Scott D. Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Giammaria
ADR Mixer: Patrick Christensen
Foley Mixer: Ryan Collison
Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy
“What We Do in the Shadows S4:E7 Pine Barrens”
Production Mixer: Rob Beal
Re-Recording Mixer: Sam Ejnes CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Marc Fishman CAS
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS
“Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name”
Production Mixer: Danny Kortchmar
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive S4:E9 Gloves Are Off”
Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed
“George Carlin’s American Dream E1 Part 1”
Production Mixer: Paul Graff CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Earl Martin
Re-Recording Mixer: Jason Gaya CAS
“Lucy and Desi”
Production Mixer: Sabi Tulok
Re-Recording Mixer: Patrick Spain CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: John W. Rampey
Scoring Mixer: Scott Sheppard
“Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return”
Production Mixer: Richard Hays
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD FINALISTS
Chelsea Rae Adams
Colette Grob
María Clara Calle Jiménez
Sophia L. White
Timo Nelson