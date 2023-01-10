‘All Quiet on the Western Front,‘ ’Avatar 2,‘ ’The Batman,‘ ’Top Gun: Maverick’ Among Cinema Audio Society Nominations

The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) has announced the nominations for the 59th Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2023 with “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Elvis” among the nominees for motion pictures: live action.

Among the films, TV shows and animated features nominated are “The Batman,” “Avatar: The Way of Water, “Turning Red,” “Stranger Things” and “The White Lotus.”

As previously announced, five-time Oscar-nominated production sound mixer Peter J. Devlin is set to be honored with the Cinema Audio Society’s 2023 Career Achievement Award.

The awards are designed to educate and inform audiences that effective sound is achieved by a creative, artistic and technical blending of diverse sound elements.

The 59th annual CAS Awards will be presented live and in-person on March 4.

Full list of nominees below.

MOTION PICTURES: LIVE ACTION

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

Production Mixer: Viktor Prášil

Re-Recording Mixer: Lars Ginzel

Re-Recording Mixer: Stefan Korte

Scoring Mixer: Daniel Kresco

ADR Mixer: Jan Meyerdierks

Foley Mixer: Hanse Warns

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Boyes

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Summers

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges

Scoring Mixer: Simon Rhodes

ADR Mixer: Bill Higley CAS

Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade

“Elvis”

Production Mixer: David Lee

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Keller CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Wayne Pashley

Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster

ADR Mixer: Tami Treadwell

Foley Mixer: Amy Barber

“The Batman”

Production Mixer: Stuart Wilson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: William Files CAS

Scoring Mixer: Kirsty Whalley

ADR Mixer: Ryan D. Young

Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Production Mixer: Mark Weingarten

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor

Scoring Mixer: Al Clay

Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson

Foley Mixer: Blake Collins CAS

MOTION PICTURES: ANIMATED

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Re-Recording Mixer: Jon Taylor CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Frank Montaño

Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin

Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade

“Lightyear”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata

Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce

Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Re-Recording Mixer: Tim Nielsen

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Slanec

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Ken Gombos

Re-Recording Mixer: Julian Slater

Re-Recording Mixer: Greg P. Russell CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer: Ryan Squires

“Turning Red”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata

Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce

Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY

“Good Night Oppy”

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Mangini

Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song”

Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Edwards

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

“Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues”

Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz

Scoring Mixer: Louis Schultz

“Moonage Daydream”

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David Giammarco CAS

ADR Mixer: Jens Rosenlund Petersen

“The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari”

Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Milner

Scoring Mixer: Jacob Johnston

Foley Mixer: Kevin Carvalho

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story E8 Lionel”

Production Mixer: Amanda Beggs CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Laura Wiest

Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Barnett

Re-Recording Mixer: Jamie Hardt

ADR Mixer: Judah Getz CAS

Foley Mixer: Jacob McNaughton

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities E3 The Autopsy”

Production Mixer: Rob Beal

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Shubat

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Woroniuk

“Moon Knight E6 Gods and Monsters”

Production Mixer: Tamás Csaba

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Jack Cucci

“Obi-Wan Kenobi E6 Part 1”

Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

“Prey”

Production Mixer: Ron Osiowy

Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Terhune

Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty

Scoring Mixer: Frank Wolf

ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe CAS

Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy

TELEVISION SERIES: ONE HOUR

“Better Call Saul S6:E13 Saul Gone”

Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

“Ozark S4:E14 A Hard Way To Go”

Production Mixer: Akira Fukasawa

Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine

Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS

Foley Mixer: Amy Barber

“Severance S1:E9 The We We Are”

Production Mixer: Bryan Dembinski

Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Chefalas

Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel CAS

Foley Mixer: George A. Lara CAS

“Stranger Things S4:E7 Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Production Mixer: Michael P. Clark CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Paterson

Re-Recording Mixer: William Files CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan CAS

Scoring Mixer: Hector Carlos Ramirez

ADR Mixer: Jeffery Roy CAS

Foley Mixer: Peter Persaud CAS

“The White Lotus S2:E1 Ciao”

Production Mixer: Angelo Bonanni

Re-Recording Mixer: Christian P. Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins CAS

ADR Mixer: Debra R. Winsberg

Foley Mixer: Michael Head

TELEVISION SERIES: HALF HOUR

“Barry S3:E8 Starting Now”

Production Mixer: Scott Harber CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Teddy Salas

Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Heissinger

Scoring Mixer: David Wingo

ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS

Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann

“Only Murders in the Building S2:E5 The Tell”

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Penny Harold CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andrew Garrett Lange CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Demoss

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer: Erika Koski

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law S1:E9 Whose Show Is This?”

Production Mixer: Marcus Petruska

Re-Recording Mixer: Pete Horner

Re-Recording Mixer: Karol Urban CAS MPSE

Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

“The Bear S1:E7 Review”

Production Mixer: Scott D. Smith CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Giammaria

ADR Mixer: Patrick Christensen

Foley Mixer: Ryan Collison

Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy

“What We Do in the Shadows S4:E7 Pine Barrens”

Production Mixer: Rob Beal

Re-Recording Mixer: Sam Ejnes CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Marc Fishman CAS

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

“Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name”

Production Mixer: Danny Kortchmar

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive S4:E9 Gloves Are Off”

Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed

“George Carlin’s American Dream E1 Part 1”

Production Mixer: Paul Graff CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Earl Martin

Re-Recording Mixer: Jason Gaya CAS

“Lucy and Desi”

Production Mixer: Sabi Tulok

Re-Recording Mixer: Patrick Spain CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: John W. Rampey

Scoring Mixer: Scott Sheppard

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return”

Production Mixer: Richard Hays

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD FINALISTS

Chelsea Rae Adams

Colette Grob

María Clara Calle Jiménez

Sophia L. White

Timo Nelson