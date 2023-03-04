‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Takes Top Honors at Cinema Audio Society Awards: Full Winners List

“Top Gun: Maverick” topped the winners at the 58th Cinema Audio Society Awards for outstanding achievement in sound mixing.

Other winners included “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Moonage Daydream,” “Better Call Saul,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Five-time Oscar-nominated production sound mixer Peter J. Devlin, whose credits include “Black Panther,” “Bullet Train” and “Gone in 60 Seconds,” was honored with the Cinema Audio Society’s 2023 career achievement award.

Alejandro González Iñárritu who directed this year’s Oscar-nominated “Bardo” received the CAS Filmmaker of the Year. He said, “There is a reason why cinema is called an audio-visual medium. Audio is first, before visuals. Sound hits our bodies sensorially. Without intellectualization, we are just hit primally and it strikes our imagination and it’s boundless and it’s first.”

Karol Urban, the society’s president recognized the importance of sound mixing and honored its members. She said, “There is magic in this organization created by sound mixers for sound mixers. Mentorship, community and kindness are critical keystones to our success. Tonight, our membership stands at just over 1,000, providing a greater diversity of experience and covering the globe in a larger international footprint than ever before. Together, we thrive through volunteerism, honoring our legends and ensuring a legacy for the future of our craft.”

The win for “Top Gun: Maverick” helps build momentum for it in the best sound race at the Oscars, which combines sound mixing and sound editing. The film also won the MPSE Golden Reel Awards.

The awards which celebrate excellence in their craft of sound mixing for film and television were held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday evening. See the full list of winners below.

Motion Pictures: Live-Action

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Production Mixer: Mark Weingarten

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor

Scoring Mixer: Al Clay

Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson

Foley Mixer: Blake Collins CAS

Motion Pictures: Animated

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Original Dialogue Mixer: Carlos Sotolongo

Re-Recording Mixer: Jon Taylor CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Frank Montaño

Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin

Scoring Mixer: Kirsty Whalley

Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade

Motion Pictures: Documentary

“Moonage Daydream”

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David Giammarco CAS

ADR Mixer: Jens Rosenlund Petersen

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series

“Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 Part 1”

Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

Television Series: One Hour

“Better Call Saul S6:E13 Saul Gone”

Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

Television Series: 1/2 Hour

“Only Murders in the Building S2:E5 The Tell”

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Penny Harold CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andrew Garrett Lange CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Demoss

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer: Erika Koski

“Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials”

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive S4:E9 Gloves Are Off”

Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed

Student Recognition Award Finalists

Timo Nelson – University of Texas at Austin