Bette Midler to Receive Distinguished Collaborator Award From Costume Designers Guild

Bette Midler will be honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award at the 25th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) on Feb. 27th.

She will be joined by Angela Bassett (receiving the Spotlight Award), Deborah L. Scott (Career Achievement Award) and costume designer Rachael M. Stanley (Distinguished Service Award).

Said Midler, “In my very long career, I have been blessed to work with some of the greatest costume designers ever in the worlds of stage and film. It’s been a wild ride, and I am delighted that they have chosen me as their honoree this year; I truly owe them everything. I look forward to thanking each and every one of them; geniuses all.”

“This is such an exciting awards year for us at the Guild,” added Terry Gordon, president of the guild. “Not only are we celebrating our milestone 25th CDGA, but we’re also honoring an extraordinary group of talented women, a group that now includes the luminous Bette Midler. All of our illustrious honorees are leaders, amazing collaborators, glass-ceiling breakers and proven icons in their art and craft. We are proud to stand beside them to celebrate their achievements, and we look forward to celebrating an amazing gathering of talent!”

The Distinguished Collaborator Award honors individuals who demonstrate unwavering support of costume design and creative partnerships with costume designers. Midler joins past recipients including Shonda Rhimes, Adam McKay, Ryan Murphy, Meryl Streep, Quentin Tarantino and Guillermo del Toro.

As previously announced, CDGA nominations include “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Elvis.”

This year’s ceremony will take place at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.