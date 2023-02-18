‘Babylon,’ ‘Glass Onion’ and ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Take Top Honors at Art Directors Guild Awards: Full Winners List

The 27th Annual Art Director’s Guild Awards returned to an in-person ceremony at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday evening, with “Babylon” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” among the top honors.

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” took home the award for animated feature. “Pachinko,” “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” and “Severance” were among the main TV winners.

The eventual winner of the production design Oscar has landed an ADG nomination.

Nicole Kidman presented the Art Directors Guild’s Cinematic Imagery award to “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann and his longtime producing partner and Oscar-winning production and costume designer Catherine Martin. Their 30-year collaboration includes films such as “The Great Gatsby,” “Australia,” “Romeo + Juliet,” “Strictly Ballroom” and “Moulin Rouge!”

Del Toro, also nominated for an Oscar this year for directing “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” was feted with the esteemed William Cameron Menzies award, commending his visually striking and emotionally rich body of work.

Michael Denering, known for his work on “Batman Returns” and “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” was given the guild’s lifetime achievement award. He told the audience of his peers to “teach the young people and be their mentors.”

Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, the ADG Awards celebrated outstanding production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, animated features and music videos.

“We are so proud to honor the production designers and artists who create a vision to transport the audience into different worlds. Tonight’s slate of ADG winners and honorees are the best visual storytellers in the business and we congratulate them as we celebrate another year of excellence in production design,” said Michael Allen Glover, ADG Awards Chair.

Full list of winners below.

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“Babylon” (Production Designer: Florencia Martin)

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday)

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle)

NOMINEES FOR TELEVISION :

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Pachinko: Chapter One” (Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop)

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Adar” (Production Designer: Ramsey Avery)

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Severance: Good News About Hell” (Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle)

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” (Production Designer: Tamara Deverell)

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Our Flag Means Death: Pilot” (Production Designer: Ra Vincent)

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

“How I Met Your Father: Pilot” (Production Designer: Glenda Rovello)

COMMERCIALS

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Title Announcement” (Production Designer: Brian Branstetter)

SHORT FORMAT: MUSIC VIDEO OR WEBSERIES

Adele “I Drink Wine” (Production Designer: Liam Moore)

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

“Saturday Night Live: Jack Harlow Hosts Season 48 Episode 4, Jack Harlow Musical Guest” (Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio)

VARIETY SPECIAL

“94th Annual Oscars” (Production Designer: David Korins)

