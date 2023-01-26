Angela Bassett to Receive Spotlight Award From Costume Designers Guild (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar-nominated actor Angela Bassett is set to receive the Spotlight Award from the Costume Designers Guild.

The Spotlight Award honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design.

“The Costume Designers Guild could not be more honored to be celebrating the career of the incomparable Angela Bassett at our 25th-anniversary celebration. Her collaborations with costume designers have captivated audiences around the globe for decades, making her the perfect fit for our Spotlight Award this year” said Terry Gordon, president of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892.

Past recipients include Andrew Garfield, Charlize Theron, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Watts, Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry.

Bassett’s Spotlight Award news directly follows the announcement of her Oscar nomination for her work in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and recent win at the Golden Globes.

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who was nominated by the guild for excellence in sci-fi/fantasy film, has worked with Bassett for over three decades on the two “Black Panther” films, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Malcolm X” and “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.” Carter recently spoke with Variety about their creative collaboration over the years, saying: “We’re constantly collaborating. Whether we’re doing it eye-to-eye, or observing each other’s process, it gives me more of an understanding of Angela Bassett. We’re not collaborating on, ‘What color do you think this dress should be?’ We’re saying, ‘What’s the intention of the scene and how do we portray this character and person?'”

Basett’s Oscar nomination landed her in the history books after she became the first woman, person of color and Marvel Studios actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for their performance in a comic book adaptation.

The Costume Designer Guild Awards will take place on Feb. 27 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. As previously announced, Deborah L. Scott (“Avatar: The Way of Water”) will be honored with the Career Achievement Award and Rachael M. Stanley will be honored with the Distinguished Service Award.