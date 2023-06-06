How ‘& Juliet’s’ Song ‘Problem’ Solves Juliet’s Love Dilemma Through Dance

Nominated for two Tony Awards in best choreography, Jennifer Weber describes “& Juliet” as a show filled with “music that makes you want to dance. It’s got music that everyone has danced to at some point in their lives.”

The show uses memorable pop tunes from Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry and more as it flips the Shakespearean tale of “Romeo and Juliet” by reimagining a world where Juliet doesn’t die.

In putting together Act II’s “Problem/Can’t Feel My Face” epic song battle, Weber collaborated closely with costume designer Paloma Young. “We had similar visions in terms of storytelling,” she says. “Her costumes fuse this Elizabethan aesthetic with contemporary pop. A corset and Adidas track pants have never looked better together. Each [look] is super individual.”

In the structure of a musical, Weber likens the number to a dream ballet. “If you think of ‘Oklahoma,’ you get inside the head of the lead character and it’s represented through dance, and this number is the most abstract. It starts in this very real place where Juliet is trying to figure out what to do about her love dilemma.”

Romeo has returned from the dead, but his star-crossed lover has fallen for another guy. Says Weber, “In this moment, the ensemble is embodying the feelings. They’re her support… She has to feel their energy.”

Comparing choreography to writing, Weber says, “It’s much more than just dance steps. There’s collaboration with the different elements such as costume and lighting. I feel like I’m writing in between the space that’s left. People are used to seeing dance in the background. In moments, it becomes the foreground.”

Watch the video above.