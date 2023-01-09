‘The Batman,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Elvis’ Nominated by American Society of Cinematographers

“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Empire of Light” and “Elvis” are among the films nominated by the American Society of Cinematographers in the feature film category.

The ASC nominees for feature film, documentary and television cinematography represent the organization’s picks for the most compelling visual filmmaking. Last year’s ASC feature film winner was “Dune” cinematographer Greig Fraser, who later went on to win the best cinematography Oscar. Fraser also landed a nomination this year for “The Batman.”

Cinematographer Mandy Walker was nominated in the theatrical film category for her work on Warner Bros.’ “Elvis,” becoming the third woman ever nominated by the guild, after Rachel Morrison for “Mudbound” and Ari Wegner for “The Power of the Dog.” Could Walker, who has been earning rave reviews, be the first woman to make history by winning this ASC award and could she make in to the Oscars top five and become the first woman to win for best cinematography?

Rounding out the feature film nominations was Darius Khondji, who earned a nod for “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.”

Notably missing were Janusz Kaminski (“The Fabelmans”), Russell Carpenter (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), Florian Hoffmeister (“Tár) and Luc Montpellier (“Women Talking”).

As previously announced, Viola Davis will receive the ASC Board of Governors Award. The 37th annual ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards Gala will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 5 and livestreamed worldwide.

See the nominees below.

Feature Film

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC – “Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS – “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

Darius Khondji, ASC, AFC – “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

Claudio Miranda, ASC – “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Mandy Walker, ASC, ACS – “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

Spotlight

Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, DFF – “War Sailor” (DCM Film)

Kate McCullough, ISC – “The Quiet Girl” (Super)

Andrew Wheeler – “God’s Country” (IFC Films)

Documentary

Ben Bernhard and Riju Das – “All That Breathes” (HBO/HBO Max)

Adam Bricker – Chef’s Table: Pizza ¬– Franco Pepe” (Netflix)

Wolfgang Held, ASC – “This Stolen Country of Mine”

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Todd Banhazl, ASC – “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – The Swan” (HBO/HBO Max)

Jeremy Benning, CSC – “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – The Outside” (Netflix)

Anastas Michos, ASC, GSC – “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – The Autopsy” (Netflix)

C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC – “Lost Ollie – Bali Hai” (Netflix)

Sean Porter – “The Old Man – I” (FX)

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

John Conroy, ASC, ISC -“Westworld” – Années Folles” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Catherine Goldschmidt – “House of the Dragon – The Lord of the Tides” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Alejandro Martinez – “House of the Dragon – The Green Council” (HBO/HBO MAX)

M. David Mullen, ASC – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Prime Video)

Alex Nepomniaschy, ASC – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Everything is Bellmore” (Prime Video)

Nikolaus Summerer – 1899 – The Calling” (Netflix)

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Marshall Adams, ASC – “Better Call Saul – Saul Gone” (AMC)

Jesse M. Feldman – “Interview With the Vampire ¬– Is My Very Nature That of the Devil” (AMC)

Christian “Tico” Herrera, CCR – “Snowfall – Departures” (FX)

Jules O’Loughlin, ASC, ACS – “The Old Man – IV” (FX)

Jaime Reynoso, AMC – “Snowpiercer – Bound by One Track” (TNT)

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Adam Bricker – “Hacks – The Click” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Carl Herse – “Barry – Starting Now” (HB0/HBO MAX)

Stephen Murphy BSC, ISC – “Atlanta – New Jazz” (FX)

Ula Pontikos, BSC – “Russian Doll– Matryoshka” (Netflix)

Christian Sprenger, ASC – “Atlanta – Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.” (FX)