Creative Art Emmys Guide: Who’s Close to an EGOT, and Who Landed Multiple Noms?

When Emmy nominations were announced on July 12, artisans in the craft categories made a splash in more ways than one — some landed multiple nominations in several categories, others inched closer to achieving EGOT status and many received first-time recognition.

Here, Variety looks at some of the contenders in the Creative Art categories.

Multiple Nods

Editor Stephanie Filo landed three nominations this year in two different categories. She is up for Netflix’s “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” in the editing in a limited or anthology. series category, HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and Hulu’s “History of the World, Part II” in the picture editing for variety programming slot. With the latter two, she will be going up against editors from NBC’s “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” and the editors of “Saturday Night Live.”

Filo is the first Black female editor to be nominated in a single year three times for different shows, a historic achievement.

Dominic Nicholls

Composer Nicholas Britell, who won the original main title theme music Emmy in 2019 for his work on the now-iconic “Succession” theme, also has three chances at winning. He’s nominated again for his work on “Succession’s” final season in the music composition for a series (original dramatic score) category, where he’ll be facing himself — he’s also nominated for his work on Disney+’s “Andor.”

His third nomination is for main title theme music for the “Star Wars” spinoff series. For that, Britell and showrunner Tony Gilroy decided to explore the “Andor” galaxy and created 12 different main title themes for the show.

Courtesy photo

Choreographer Jamal Sims landed his first-ever Emmy nominations this year. His work on “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary Special” and “Encanto: Live at the Hollywood Bowl” also means he’s competing against himself in the choreography for variety or reality programming category. Also nominated for his work on Paramount+’s “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” Sims crafted the moves for the musical numbers “New Cool,” “Hand Jive” and “The Boom.”

Another multiple nominee, Barrie Gower also landed two noms in the makeup category. His prosthetic work on HBO’s “House of the Dragon” stands out as he captured the decay of the diseased King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) suffers from over the course of Season 1. On another HBO series, “The Last of Us,” Gower gave birth to the terrifying bloater monster.

One Step Closer to EGOT

Bear McCreary delivered Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” score, but it was composer Howard Shore who created the main theme music, which earned Shore an Emmy nom. The haunting melody complemented McCreary’s compositions. If Shore wins, it would put him one step closer to achieve EGOT status, since he already has an Academy Award and a Grammy.

Hans Zimmer landed his first Emmy nomination in five years for his work on Apple TV+’s “Prehistoric Planet.” Nominated in the music composition for a documentary series or special (original dramatic score) category, Zimmer also has Grammy and Academy awards under his belt. Zimmer’s already been nominated for a Tony.

Awards Constants

As filmmakers turn their attention to TV, they bring their trusted artisans with them. Take Tim Burton: For Netflix’s limited series “Wednesday,” he turned to long-time collaborator Danny Elfman, who scored nominations in the music composition for a series (original dramatic score) and original main-title theme music categories. And for the task of re-creating the iconic looks first created by Charles Addams that have seen iterations via a TV series, a cartoon and the 1990s films, Burton turned to costume designer and frequent collaborator Colleen Atwood, who scored an Emmy nomination for her modern-day polish of the gothic-inspired wardrobe of the kooky and altogether weird family.

For “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” del Toro tapped costume designer Luis Sequeira, who worked with him on “Nightmare Alley” and “The Shape of Water.” Sequeira landed Oscar nominations for both of those titles and scored an Emmy nom for his work on the Netflix limited series. Del Toro called on production designer Tamara Deverell (“Nightmare Alley”) for “Curiosities.” She approached each episode as a film and had to create eight different periods and work with eight different directors, earning an Emmy nom in the process.

Paul Massey, another past Oscar winner, is also in the mix. He and sound supervisor Nina Hart- sone, who also won an Oscar for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” are up for their sound work on “Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen’s visual masterpiece on the art and music of David Bowie.

Skip Lievsay, who in 2014 took home the Oscar for his sound editing work on “Gravity,” finds himself up for Emmy consideration for the Apple TV+’s doc “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.”

Angela Bassett, who will receive an honorary Academy Award later this year, landed a nomination for her narration on the Ryan White documentary “Good Night Oppy,” about the Mars rover. She’s up against former president Barack Obama for his voice work in “Working: What We Do All Day” and Morgan Freeman for his voice-over work on “Our Universe” in the narrator category.

Maybe Television Academy voters will bestow Bassett with a win after she missed out on taking home the actress Oscar earlier this year for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” giving her the E to go with her O and push her closer to EGOT.