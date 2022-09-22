Netflix Drops First-Look Images of ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Three

Netflix has unveiled first look images of Darren Star’s Emmy-nominated hit show “Emily in Paris” season three. The show’s third and fourth seasons are currently filming in France.

Netflix will be unveiling some special news on “Emily in Paris” on Sept. 24 during its virtual Tudum event. The third season brings back producer and star Lily Collins also returns Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park and Camille Razat, among others.

Season three follows Emily as she finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides. The first images unveiled today suggest Emily will reunite with her British boyfriend, played by Laviscount.

The cast of season 3 also includes Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie. Executive producers are Tony Hernandez (JAX Media), Lilly Burns (JAX Media), Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown. Producers are Raphael Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Lily Collins, Ryan McCormick and Jake Fuller.

Here are first-look images of season 3 of “Emily in Paris:”

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 309 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix © 2022 MARIE ETCHEGOYEN/NETFLIX

