‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Trailer Shows John Krasinski on the Run

John Krasinski is back as Jack Ryan — and this time he’s going rogue. Prime Video has released the first trailer for the third season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

The latest season of the Amazon series shows Krasinski’s case officer on the run, after he becomes wrongly implicated in a conspiracy theory.

“If I come in now, a whole lot of people are going to die,” Ryan says in the trailer. He swears that he is “just trying to do the right thing.”

Krasinski returns alongside series regulars Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly. The third season sees the cast additions of Nina Hoss as Czech president Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as C.I.A. Rome Station chief Elizabeth Wright.

Once the new season premieres, it will have been more than three years since Prime Video released the second season of “Jack Ryan” in Oct. 2019. The streamer will debut all eight episodes of the third season simultaneously on Dec. 21, releasing them simultaneously across more than 240 countries and territories.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” comes from Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television. Krasinski, Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay serve as executive producers, in addition to Tom Clancy, Mace Neufeld, Carlton Cus and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost executive produce for the third season.

Ahead of this third season, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” has already been renewed for a fourth, with Michael Peña set to join the series in a role that remains undisclosed.

Watch the full trailer below.