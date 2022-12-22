‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer: Netflix Brings ‘That ‘70s Show’ Fans Back to the Basement

Nearly a quarter of a century after the 1998 series premiere of “That ’70s Show,” the long-awaited trailer to its spinoff, “That ’90s Show,” is finally here.

Stars of the original series reunited on-screen for the 10-episode Netflix spinoff series, which takes place in the summer of 1995 and follows Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia Forman (played by Callie Haverda), as she discovers the quirks of Point Place, Wis. first-hand on a visit to her grandparents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith).

Rupp, now 71, and Smith, now 79, are recurring stars in the new series. The new trailer sees Eric’s parents still comfortably situated in their Wisconsin home, which has been appropriately refurnished for the time period — and welcomes a new bounty of young hooligans.

Topher Grace and Laura Prepon will reprise their roles as Eric and Donna, respectively, with anticipated guest appearances from original series stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama.

“It was really nostalgic to be back on the set,” Kutcher told Variety in July. “It’s all the same folks that made ‘That ’70s Show,’ so it was pretty bizarre.”

New faces to the series include Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

The Netflix series will mimic the style of its predecessor as a multi-camera comedy, aided by the return of original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, as well as their daughter Lindsey, to the production as writers and producers. “That ’70s Show” producer Gregg Mettler serves as showrunner.

“That ’90s Show” will debut on Netflix on Jan. 19, 2023.

Watch the trailer below.