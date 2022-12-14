‘Party Down’ Season 3 Teaser Reveals the Catering Crew Back in Bowties, February Premiere Date

Starz has unveiled the first teaser for its revival of “Party Down,” showing the return of characters played by Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally and Adam Scott. The footage also unveils a premiere date of Feb. 24, 2023.

The revival of “Party Down” picks up 10 years after the series’ last episode, finding most of the characters having moved on from catering as they cross paths at a surprise reunion in Los Angeles. Set to the pumped-up beat of Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration,” the teaser introduces the Party Down gang all dressed up in formal attire once again.

the gang is BACK! #partydown returns for the biggest event ever on February 24. tag your +1 below. pic.twitter.com/drMKzlHc3Y — Party Down (@PartyDownSTARZ) December 14, 2022

The new season of “Party Down” will compose of six new episodes. Adam Scott once again leads the series as Henry Pollard, alongside returning cast members Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally. Joining the group are series newcomers Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson and Zoë Chao. James Marsden will recur as a guest star throughout the new third season.

The third season of “Party Down” comes from Lionsgate Television. Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, Dan Etheridge and Scott serve as executive producers on the series, while Enbom also serves as showrunner.

The first two seasons of “Party Down” premiered on Starz in 2009 and 2010.

“Before the cast of ‘Party Down’ became well-known television and movie actors and award winners, they were all wearing the same pink bowties as part of a less than competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters while chasing their dreams of stardom on the Starz series,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming at Starz, at the time of the revival’s announcement in 2021. “Fans have been waiting more than 10 years for this revival to happen and we’re thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan and John at the helm.”