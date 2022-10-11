‘Mythic Quest’ Season 3 Trailer Shows GrimPop Studios Preparing to Go to War

Apple has released the first full trailer for the third season of its comedy series “Mythic Quest,” showing Rob McElhenney’s Ian and Charlotte Nicdao’s Poppy helming GrimPop Studios and teasing a rivalry between the pair and their old company.

“Joe Manganiello? Nobody’s going to believe he could play me. He’s not big enough!” Ian exclaims in the trailer, reacting to news of the beefy actor (playing himself) being booked to portray the egotistical developer in motion-capture.

New episodes of “Mythic Quest” follow Ian and Poppy at the helm of their new banner GrimPop, making a name for themselves in the video game developer world. Over at rival studio Mythic Quest, tensions brew and loyalties are tested.

The third season of “Mythic Quest” will consist of 10 episodes, the first two of which will debut on Apple TV+ on Nov. 11. After that, each new episode will be released weekly through the season finale on Jan. 6.

Along with McElhenney and Nicdao, the series also stars David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin, who has been upped to a series regular for the new season. Guest stars for Season 3 include Manganiello, Lindsey Kraft and Casey Sander.

McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz serve as co-creators on “Mythic Quest.” The comedy is executive produced by McElhenney and day for RCG, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel for 3Arts, Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series comes from Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.

Watch the trailer below.