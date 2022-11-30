‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Trailer Shows Lily Collins in Double Trouble

Lily Collins is back as “Emily in Paris.” Netflix has released a full trailer for the third season of its hit comedy series.

The new footage reveals Emily Cooper continuing to work at her dream job at a French marketing firm, all while juggling new romances and friendships. Along with her typically stunning wardrobe, Collins’ heroine is found traveling the countryside, getting rocked by bumper cars and — yes — still brushing up on her French.

“Not choosing is still choosing?” Emily says, translating a sentence in her class, spelling out what will be the central conflict of the new season.

The third season finds Emily at a crossroads, choosing between lovers and professional opportunities. Can she juggle all of this at once? Au contraire, Emily — she will have to make up her mind about how she wants her French future to unfurl, choosing between two different pathways.

All 10 episodes of the new season will debut on Netflix on Dec. 21.

Creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season. Along with Collins, returning series regulars include Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount, who joined the show in its second season in a recurring role but has now been promoted to series regular.

“Emily in Paris” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions and Jax Media. In January, Netflix confirmed that a fourth season of the show will be produced following the release of the upcoming third season.

Check out the trailer below.