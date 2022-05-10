Behind Pathe’s TV Slate Filled With Period Epics and Contemporary Series

Less than a year after launching, Pathé’s division dedicated to series is already firing up a flurry of premium projects that are equally as ambitious as its film output.

The first slate of Pathé’s TV arm boasts 12 series in different stages of development. These include two shows based on Alexandre Dumas’ literary classic “The Three Musketeers,” as well as adaptations of “Cyrano de Bergerac” and Joel Dicker’s bestseller “The Last Days of Our Fathers.”

The division is spearheaded by Aude Albano, a well-connected industry player who previously worked alongside Claude Chelli at Capa Drama, where she produced “Versailles,” “Osmosis” and “Marie Antoinette.”

“Our slate spans large-scale series that reflect Pathé’s DNA and the endeavor to expand our brand in the series world,” says Albano. She says the company is following similar guidelines to the film arm. “We’re pursuing high-end and event projects, so it can be historical costume series, but also contemporary and edgy shows — all targeting the same goal of being premium and talent driven.”

Albano describes the company’s sprawling film library as a “jewelry box filled with talent and extraordinary resources.”

Each “Musketeers” show will center on well-known characters from the classic novel, following the template of Pathé’s big-budget feature films “The Three Musketeers —D’Artagnan” and “The Three Musketeers — Milady,” which are now shooting.

The series, whose plots remain under wraps, reteams Pathé and Dimitri Rassam’s outfit Chapter 2. Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Patellière, who wrote the two films, also penned the series and are set to co-produce via their outfit Fargo.

Pathé is also partnering up with Rassam’s company Chapter 2 on the modern series adaptation of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” which is being created by popular French rapper Oxmo Puccino, with Florent Bernard and Camille Couasse. Puccino is giving the classic story a “modern, fun and urban twist,” says Albano.

Albano says she is working hand-in-hand with the film team, and even shares the same location scouting executive. While the company aims at delivering series that will reach a global audience, she points out the company was mainly looking to create series whose primary market will be France. Unlike other independent companies, Pathé has the capacity to acquire IP and fully finance the development of series, as well as package them before getting streamers or TV channels on board.

As with its movies, Pathé is aiming to work with talent and authors directly on select projects. For instance, company is producing in-house the adaptation of “The Last Days of Our Fathers,” which Dicker is creating with Benjamin Adam and Sarah Farkas. The project is a multi-language spy thriller set during World War II and the Cold War. It will shoot across different continents, including Europe and South America.

The banner is also teaming with Frédéric Jouve at production banner Les Films Velvet on the series debut of Thierry de Peretti, an actor-turned-helmer whose film “Les Apaches” world premiered in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight in 2013. Created by de Peretti with Jeanne Aptekman and Emmanuel Bourdieu, the “series is set in the 1920s in Marseille at a time when the French city was like a Wild West, where political bureaucracy and gangsters became interconnected at the highest level in the aftermath of World War I,” Albano says.

Pathé is also teaming up with Estrella Films on Olivia Ruiz’s series debut, which is based on the singer-turned-novelist’s bestseller “La Commode aux tiroirs de couleurs.” The series is a female-driven melodrama about exile, identity and motherhood, and revolves around a woman who fled the Spanish Civil War and landed in France, and the dialogue she creates with her granddaughter who was oblivious of the family’s darker secrets.

Lastly, Pathé is producing “Douce France,” another historical series that is timely. The show, created by Mohamed Benyekhlef, to be directed by Akim Isker, unfolds during the 1990s and tackles the ambivalent relationship between France and Algeria through the rise of Raï, a type of Algerian music hugely popular in France, at a time when the country also saw the rise of Islamic extremism within its communities.