‘Monarch’ Is ‘Empire’-Lite, With Susan Sarandon MIA: TV Review

The prospect of Susan Sarandon leading an “Empire”-style music drama set in the world of country music is an instantly alluring one. Not merely is Sarandon a compelling screen presence (one who FX’s “Feud” proved works well on TV), but the particular contours of her public image as a stalwart leftist activist would seem to rub up intriguingly against her character, a survivor in the culturally conservative world of Nashville.

Bad luck for viewers, then, that Sarandon, largely at a remove from the story for plot reasons, is such a minimally used part of Fox’s new drama “Monarch,” and that the elements that supersede her hold such little interest. Dottie Cantrell Roman and Albie Roman, played by Sarandon and Trace Adkins, are the parents to three children, two of them rival vocalists (Anna Friel and Beth Ditto); Dottie and Albie’s son (Joshua Sasse) must try to hold the clan together despite his sisters’ egos and need for validation.

In this way, “Monarch” mimics what “Empire” did, but always taking at least one step back. What had been a saga of genuine tension and interest about sibling rivalry becomes, quite literally, the pitting of two women against one another for little story reason other than that it can be fun to see them bicker. And what was, on Fox’s previous music-industry family saga, an inventive plumbing of contemporary music becomes, here, a cover act, with many (though not all) of the songs being performed coming from the country songbook.

It’s not that the cast isn’t up to the challenge: Adkins is an actual recording artist, as is Ditto, and Friel has a lovely voice. (Of Sarandon’s pipes, we are told vastly more than we are allowed to see.) But “Monarch” emerges at a moment in which country music is divided between traditionalists and genre-mixing upstarts, and in which artists pushing for greater inclusivity run up against the popularity of, say, the racial slur-spouting Morgan Wallen. All of this seems like rich territory for an intergenerational family saga with music as its backbeat. And none makes it to air. The closest we get, in the first six episodes, to an acknowledgment that anyone has tried to make country change since Shania Twain’s day, or Loretta Lynn’s, is a bizarre Ditto performance during the family’s Christmas special. There, dressed as a nutcracker, Ditto’s character Gigi breaks loose and sings a countrified version of “Born This Way” while stomping on gifts and ripping down decorations.

Country music is all about storytelling, which may explain why this jumps out as so particularly labored an example: Gigi feels out of place because of her appearance and her queer sexuality, and so she literalizes the destruction she causes within her family by ruining Christmas. And yet it’s the first moment this show about professional entertainers was having fun. In working so hard to write around the frequent absence of the show’s biggest star and in embroidering brief time jumps to suggest something sinister is happening, “Monarch” has an antic, uncomfortable energy, as if it’s not confident being what it is or about what it’s about. Sarandon’s absence is only the beginning of the show’s problems, but one senses, in the end, that she had the right idea skipping out.

“Monarch” will debut Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET and simultaneously nationwide following Fox’s coverage of the NFL; it will make its time-period premiere Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET.