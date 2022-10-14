Kathy Hilton Slams Lisa Rinna’s Aspen Claims: ‘I Don’t Even Talk Like That’ 

The biggest drama on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” this season actually happened off-camera, when Kathy Hilton had a so-called meltdown during the girls’ Aspen trip at the end of the season.

After Lisa Rinna accompanied her home from a club, she claimed that Hilton had excoriated all the cast members, making especially hurtful comments about her sister Kyle Richards. From there, reports leaked in the press alleging that Hilton had used a homophobic slur after a DJ refused to play Michael Jackson.

The last two episodes of the “RHOBH” reunion have teased an explosive fight between Rinna and Hilton, with Hilton calling her the “biggest bully in Hollywood.”

In an interview with Variety, Hilton adamantly refuted Rinna’s version of events. “Let’s just put it this way: What I said was not what Lisa said. I was in shock. And that’s why she dragged it for so long.”

“I don’t even talk like that! I love those girls,” Hilton continued. “So I don’t know why she had said that. And then to say what she said about my sister. That’s how she talks. I don’t talk about ‘I’m gonna take somebody down.’”

Kathy did take some responsibility for some of her comments, adding, “I was saying how I felt, and I did say some…” She trailed off and paused. “I said some pretty strong things. What can I say?”

She again affirmed that things weren’t as Rinna described, though. “I’m telling her how I feel and she says, ‘I get it, you’re preaching to the choir.’ And then I’m apologizing to her? A few days later, I’m like, wait, what? What did you just do?”

Hilton said she hasn’t let the drama get to her. “I don’t talk like that. You know, if you want to play, I’ll play, but I don’t say those kinds of things. There’s no history of that ever. So check me out: never a naked picture, never any of that nasty stuff. I know that people don’t believe it. And if they do, then I can’t change their mind.”