‘This Is Us’ Series Finale Scores Highest Rating of Final Season

The Pearsons have left the airwaves and their Tuesday farewell party put up big primetime returns for NBC.

The series finale of “This Is Us” averaged a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 6 million total viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen data. Final results will be in later Wednesday, at which time Variety will update this post.

Last week, the penultimate episode of the Dan Fogelman-created family drama received a 0.95 rating in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.3 million viewers, according to time-zone adjusted Live + Same Day ratings from Nielsen. At that time, those results made it the second-highest rated and second-most watched episode of the sixth and final season of “This Is Us.” The top episode in both categories had previously been the Jan. 4 Season 6 premiere, which got a 1.05 and 5.5 million viewers.

Now, the Season 6 premiere is officially the second-highest-rated episode of the season and the penultimate episode is the third-highest-rated.

The series finale of “This Is Us” led NBC to best its English-language broadcast competition for Tuesday primetime ratings. NBC averaged a 0.7 rating ahead of CBS with a 0.4, Fox and ABC each with a 0.3, and the CW with a 0.0. In total viewers, CBS was first with 5.2 million, NBC was second with 3.9 million, ABC was third with 2.1 million, Fox was fourth with 1.7 million, and the CW was sixth with 369,000 viewers.

It should be noted that last night’s runnerup CBS shook up its primetime last minute when the network decided to pull the Season 4 finale of “FBI” from its schedule following a shooting at a Texas elementary school that saw over a dozen children murdered on Tuesday. The episode has been pulled due to the fact that the storyline concerned a school shooting. CBS aired a rerun of “FBI” in its place, followed by the respective season finales of “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted.”