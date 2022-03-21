‘The Thing About Pam’ Premiere Ratings Jump Nearly 400% With a Week of Delayed Viewing (EXCLUSIVE)

The series premiere of NBC’s Renée Zellweger-led limited series “The Thing About Pam” has increased its key demo rating by nearly 400% when counting a week’s worth of delayed and digital viewing, Variety has learned exclusively.

The debut episode of the Blumhouse Television-produced show, which aired at 10 p.m. on March 8, initially managed a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.9 million total viewers in Live + Same Day Nielsen data.

When adding in seven days of delayed viewing across linear and DVR, plus digital platforms Hulu, NBC.com, the NBC app and Peacock, “The Thing About Pam” series premiere jumped to a 1.93 demo rating (up 387%) and 8.7 million viewers (+205%).

From the initial live + same day viewing, the first episode is up 387% in the demo (0.40 vs. 1.93) and up 205% in total viewers (2.9 million vs. 8.7 million).

Per NBC, “The Thing About Pam” is the top digital launch on Peacock for any NBC show through its first seven days on the streaming service.

NBC’s “The Thing About Pam” is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. He was later exonerated. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp. A thorough examination of the scheme was featured on several episodes of “Dateline NBC,” becoming one of the most popular topics to ever air on the hit franchise. It also became the subject of a popular 2019 podcast, “The Thing About Pam,” which has been downloaded over 20 million times.

The series stars Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, Glenn Fleshler, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke and Mac Brandt.

“The Thing About Pam” is executive produced by Zellweger, Carmella Casinelli, Jenny Klein, who serves as showrunner, Mary-Margaret Kunze, Scott Winant, Jessika Borsiczky, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Mary Lisio.

Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Big Picture Co. produce.