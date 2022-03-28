Oscars Viewership Rises 56% to 15.4 Million After Last Year’s Historic Low

Oscars viewership rose Sunday when 15.36 million sets of eyeballs tuned into the 94th Academy Awards on ABC. The Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes-hosted show was up 56% from last year in audience size, per time-zone-adjusted fast national numbers from Nielsen, and 68% in ratings with a 3.2.

Early fast affiliate numbers reported by some outlets Monday did not factor in West Coast audience, live streams or viewership past the traditional 11 p.m. end to primetime (though the Oscars went until almost midnight.

The ceremony began with Beyonce’s remote performance of “King Richard” track “Be Alive” from a tennis court in Compton and ended with Apple TV Plus’ “CODA” winning best picture. In between, the show took an unexpected turn when presenter Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, and best actor nominee (and now winner) Will Smith went onstage and slapped Rock in the face.

The 2021 mid-pandemic, host-less ceremony drew 10.5 million viewers (the previous record low), a 2.2 rating among the key adults 18-49 demographic and a 5.9 household rating on Sunday, April 25, according to Live + Same Day data. The year before that, the 2020 emcee-less telecast — which aired on Feb. 9, a more typical date for the awards show — averaged 23.6 million viewers and a 13.6 household rating. In 2019, the first year in decades the show went without a host, the 91st Oscars brought in 29.6 million viewers and a 16.4 household rating.

Sunday’s ceremony with the trio of Hall, Schumer and Sykes taking over, marked the end of a three-year hiatus on hosts since Jimmy Kimmel’s turn at the 2018 Academy Awards drew 26.6 million viewers and a 14.9 household rating.

The Oscars are far from the only awards show to suffer low ratings and small audiences over the last year, which has seen the downward trend in award show viewership of the past decade continue. The Emmys were notably the only major award telecast to draw more viewers in 2021 than they did the previous year.

