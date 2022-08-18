Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively.

Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day Nielsen data.

See the rankings for the premieres of broadcast TV’s new unscripted summer series below, broken down by total viewers and then key demo ratings.

Total Premiere Viewers in Live + Same Day Data:

1. “Password” (NBC) – 4.1 million

2. “Generation Gap” (ABC) – 3.9 million

3. “The Final Straw” (ABC) – 3 million

4. “Dancing With Myself” (NBC) – 2.7 million

5. “The Challenge: USA” (CBS) – 2.3 million

6. “Claim to Fame” (ABC) – 2 million

18-49 Rating in Live + Same Day Data:

1. “Generation Gap” (ABC) – 0.46

2. “Password” (NBC) – 0.44

3. “The Final Straw” (ABC) – 0.42

4. (tie) “The Challenge: USA” (CBS) – 0.41

4. (tie) “Dancing With Myself” (NBC) – 0.41

6. “Claim to Fame” (ABC) – 0.36

“Password” is the most-watched new unscripted series premiere of the summer across the broadcast networks, ahead of five other titles, and it’s the most-watched summer unscripted premiere in two years. It is the second-highest rated new alternative series of the summer, behind only ABC’s “Generation Gap.”

Based on the iconic game show of the same name, Fallon’s “Password” reboot is hosted by Palmer who commands the podium as contestants are partnered with Fallon and other celebrities to face off in “the ultimate game of words.”

“After having so much fun with it on ‘The Tonight Show,’ developing ‘Password’ for a primetime audience felt like a great idea,” Fallon told Variety. “I love that audiences have embraced this classic gameshow and that they’re enjoying our spin on it.”

Palmer added: “Jimmy’s enthusiasm for ‘Password’ is infectious and that spirit enables all of us to want to make the best show possible. It’s truly an honor hosting such an iconic piece of television history as I have such great respect for the people who came before me.”

Fallon and Jim Juvonen are executive producers along with John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.

“Password” is produced by Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Electric Hot Dog.