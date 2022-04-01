CBS’ ‘How We Roll’ Scores Second-Most Watched Broadcast Comedy Debut of Season Behind ‘Ghosts’

CBS’ Pete Holmes bowling sitcom “How We Roll” entered the broadcast comedy lane on Thursday with an impressive debut audience that landed it the No. 2 slot on the 2021-2022 broadcast season’s list of freshman comedy premieres ranked by viewership.

In first place is “How We Roll’s” time slot lead-in, “Ghosts,” a critical darling that has already been renewed at CBS for Season 2. In third is ABC’s “The Wonder Years” reboot from producer Lee Daniels.

Based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life, “How We Roll” stars Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler, per CBS. “As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right — the ultimate second chance. Keeping that in mind, Tom begins his new career with the loving okay from his wife, Jen; the unfaltering support of Archie, his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry; the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen; and the encouragement of his son, Sam. It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the Pro Bowler circuit, but right now, the pins are set, he’s taking his second shot and it’s 300 or bust!”

See below for the full Nielsen rankings for premiere audiences for broadcast TV’s new comedies of the 2021-2022 season. “How We Roll” is measured in preliminary viewership, while the other shows include Live + Same Day viewing, meaning “How We Roll” will likely tick up further in final numbers.

1. “Ghosts” (CBS) — 5.551 million viewers

2. “How We Roll” (CBS) — 4.104 million viewers

3. “The Wonder Years” (ABC) — 3.233 million viewers

4. “American Auto” (NBC) — 2.963 million viewers

5. “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) — 2.893 million viewers

6. “Pivoting” (Fox) — 2.434 million viewers

7. “Grand Crew” (NBC) — 2.358 million viewers

8. “Welcome to Flatch” (Fox) — 1.039 million viewers