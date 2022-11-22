Hallmark’s ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Becomes the Most Watched TV Movie on Cable in 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

Changing things up is working for Hallmark Channel, as their “Three Wise Men and a Baby” has become the most-watched cable TV movie of the year.

The movie, which debuted on Saturday, Nov. 19 and stars Hallmark’s beloved actors Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Paul Campbell, averaged 3.6 million total viewers. Campbell co-wrote the movie with another network favorite, Kimberly Sustad, who made a cameo.

Hallmark’s most-watched movie of the year was the second most-watched cable program of the week, trailing only behind Paramount Network’s giant hit, “Yellowstone.”

Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes and Margaret Colin in “Three Wise Men and a Baby” DAVID ASTORGA

“Three Wise Men and a Baby” shifted format from the usual holiday movie; rather focusing on a romance, the plot followed three brothers as they hilariously struggled when they were forced to care for a mystery baby ahead of Christmas. The movie also featured Margaret Colin, who starred in 1987’s “Three Men and a Baby,” starring as the three brothers’ mother.

Hallmark Channel’s is currently ranked as the most-watched entertainment cable network, with its “Countdown to Christmas” franchise in its sixth week.