Broadcast Rankings: The Highest and Lowest-Rated Scripted TV Series of the 2021-2022 Season

The traditional September to May broadcast TV season is coming to a close in a few weeks. Though there are still several finales left to air during that period, including the series closer for NBC’s tearjerker “This Is Us,” it’s pretty clear at this point what the highest and lowest rated shows are that have aired across the so-called “Big 4” broadcast networks throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Keeping in mind there could always be slight adjustments to these season-long averages by the end of the month, Variety has sorted through Nielsen’s “most current” data through May 8 to rank ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox’s best and worst performers among adults 18-49.

Below are the lists, which count 33 completed weeks of the soon-ending season. These ratings are averages across the shows’ respective seasons and based on a week’s worth of delayed viewing.

For the “highest” list, it is ranked from top show down. For the “lowest” list, it starts with the weakest in the top slot and goes up from there. Both rankings account for ties, of which there are many.

Highest:

1. “This Is Us,” NBC — 1.4

2. (tie) “Chicago PD,” NBC — 1.3

2. (tie) “Chicago Fire,” NBC — 1.3

4. “9-1-1,” Fox — 1.2

5. (tie) “Chicago Med,” NBC — 1.1

5. (tie) “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC – 1.1

7. (tie) “FBI,” CBS — 1.0

7. (tie) “Young Sheldon,” CBS — 1.0

7. (tie) “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” NBC — 1.0

7. (tie) “Ghosts,” CBS — 1.0

11. (tie) “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS — 0.9

11. (tie) “La Brea,” NBC — 0.9

11. (tie) “Station 19,” ABC — 0.9

11. (tie) “9-1-1: Lone Star,” Fox — 0.9

11. (tie) “NCIS,” CBS — 0.9

11. (tie) “The Equalizer,” CBS — 0.9

17. (tie) “Blue Bloods,” CBS — 0.8

17. (tie) “S.W.A.T.,” CBS — 0.8

17. (tie) “The Neighborhood,” CBS — 0.8

17. (tie) “NCIS: Hawai’i,” CBS — 0.8

17. (tie) “FBI: International,” CBS — 0.8

17. (tie) “CSI: Vegas,” CBS — 0.8

17. (tie) “Abbott Elementary,” ABC — 0.8

17. (tie) “The Good Doctor,” ABC — 0.8

Lowest:

1. (tie) “Welcome to Flatch,” Fox — 0.2

1. (tie) “Transplant,” NBC — 0.2

3. “Promised Land,” ABC — 0.3

4. (tie) “The Big Leap,” Fox — 0.4

4. (tie) “Pivoting,” Fox — 0.4

4. (tie) “Grand Crew,” NBC — 0.4

4. (tie) “Mr. Mayor,” NBC — 0.4

4. (tie) “Kenan,” NBC — 0.4

4. (tie) “American Auto,” NBC — 0.4

4. (tie) “How We Roll,” CBS — 0.4

4. (tie) “The Endgame,” NBC — 0.4

4. (tie) “Good Sam,” CBS — 0.4

13. (tie) “The Great North,” Fox — 0.5

13. (tie) “Our Kind of People,” Fox — 0.5

13. (tie) “Home Economics,” ABC — 0.5

13. (tie) “Ordinary Joe,” NBC — 0.5

13. (tie) “Queens,” ABC — 0.5

13. (tie) “The Wonder Years,” ABC — 0.5

13. (tie) “Black-ish,” ABC — 0.5

13. (tie) “Young Rock,” NBC — 0.5

13. (tie) “The Blacklist,” NBC — 0.5

13. (tie) “The Thing About Pam,” NBC — 0.5