‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Becomes Netflix’s Third-Most Popular English-Language Series With 560 Million Hours Viewed

“Bridgerton” Season 2 has landed the title of Netflix third-most popular English-language TV series, a list that is calculated based on shows’ first 28 days on the streaming service, in just 17 days.

Per Netflix’s newly released Top 10 data for April 4-10, “The series had 115.75M hours viewed on the English TV list, appearing in the Top 10 in 91 countries, making it the most viewed title for the third week in a row. The season also entered the Most Popular list at #3 with 560.50M hours viewed. Shondaland now holds three spots on the Most Popular list with Bridgerton (Seasons 1 & 2) and Inventing Anna. ”

See the new Netflix Top 10 of all time below.