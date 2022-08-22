‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale Viewership More Than Quadruples From Season 6 Premiere on AMC+

“Better Call Saul” said goodbye last Monday and brought a big crowd to AMC Networks’ streamer AMC+ as its farewell gift.

Per AMC, first-day viewing on AMC+ of the final episode of the Bob Odenkirk-led series was more than four times as big as the Season 6 premiere, which aired April 18. The final season of “Better Call Saul” is the No. 1 acquisition driver in the history of the streaming service.

Looking at linear viewing only, the Aug. 15 series finale of “Better Call Saul” series finale drew 1.8 million viewers in Live + Same Day Nielsen data, making it the was the most-watched episode on AMC since the Season 3 finale. In delayed viewing, the “Better Call Saul” finale was easily the most-watched episode of the drama’s sixth and final season with an audience of 2.7 million on AMC, according to Nielsen’s Live+3 data.

“Better Call Saul” is nominated for seven Emmys at next month’s 2022 ceremony, including outstanding drama series, outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Odenkirk, outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Rhea Seehorn.

“There has been so much said about this final season of Better Call Saul, so many accolades directed at this extraordinary piece of television – from viewers, critics and everyone else who knows what an accomplishment it is to deliver entertainment at this level. I just want to cap this final season by saying thank you,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Thanks to Peter and Vince and the entire creative team, including Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein. Thanks to Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo and the entire cast. Thanks to our partners at Sony and to every viewer who went along on this legendary ride. We are so proud to have been the home of Better Call Saul for all these years and unforgettable seasons. Now we put this series up on the mantel as a reminder of the excellence we all aspire to every day.”