‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Part 1 Finale Jumps 87% With Delayed Viewing, AMC+ Audience Up 61% From Premiere

The midseason finale of the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” grew 87% with three days of delayed viewership, according to Nielsen’s Live + 3 data.

The May 23 episode, which is the conclusion of Part 1 of the “Breaking Bad” prequel’s final chapter, drew 2.2 million viewers including its initial linear airing on AMC, plus three days of mostly DVR viewing.

According to AMC, viewership via streamer AMC+ was up 61% over the Season 6 premiere, and “Better Call Saul” currently stands as the top acquisition driver in the history of the SVOD.

“The response to this final season of Better Call Saul, from viewers, critics, long-time fans and new arrivals to the series – on all platforms – has been everything we had hoped for,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “The series looks like nothing else on television, which is a tribute to the creative genius and excellence of Vince, Peter, Bob, Rhea, Giancarlo, Patrick, Jonathan, Michael, Tony, our partners at Sony and everyone else associated with this extraordinary effort. Better Call Saul began as a spin-off of one of the most beloved television series of all time and, over six unforgettable seasons, has become a true television landmark in its own right. With six episodes left, we look forward to the return of the series on July 11 and to a summer of Saul.”

“Better Call Saul” returns to AMC+ and AMC on July 11 for the first of the final six episodes in this final season. The series finale will air Aug. 15.