TV Ratings: NBC’s ‘American Song Contest’ Debut Bested by ABC’s ‘American Idol’

NBC’s “American Song Contest” series premiere was topped by a new episode of ABC’s “American Idol” Monday, according to early Nielsen data.

The two-hour debut of NBC’s U.S. adaptation of the European mega hit “Eurovision Song Contest” averaged a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.892 million viewers while airing live from 8-10 p.m., per Nielsen’s fast-affiliate ratings. Meanwhile, “Idol” averaged a 0.7 key demo rating and 5.1465 million viewers during that same window.

“American Song Contest” is a live show for the East Coast, but airs tape delayed for the West Coast. Final time-zone-adjusted results for Monday primetime will be available Tuesday around 1 p.m. PT. Variety will update this story with the finalized numbers when they are released.

Hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, the all-live “American Song Contest” features 56 artists representing the 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation’s capital, all competing for best hit song. A combination of public and jury votes will decide who will advance in the competition, with the jury being comprised of 56 people, one representing each state/territory, who are a mix of music industry executives, songwriters, and radio programmers from various genres as well as managers and members of the Recording Academy.

“American Song Contest” will include three rounds, taking place over eight weeks. The “Qualifying Rounds” will have 11 acts in each episode (with one week featuring 12). 22 artists will perform in the two-part “Semi-Finals” with the Top 10 performing in the “Grand Final,” where a winner will be crowned. Voting for the qualifiers opens Mondays and closes Wednesday morning.

ABC and Fox tied for first in Monday’s primetime ratings, each with a 0.6 in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic. ABC, which aired “American Idol” and then “The Good Doctor,” was second in total viewers with 4.7 million and Fox, airing “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star,” was third with 4.2 million.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.5 and first in viewers with 5.6 million. The broadcaster’s lineup included “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i.”

NBC, airing “American Song Contest” and “The Endgame,” was fourth in ratings with a 0.4 and in viewers with 2.5 million.

The CW was fifth with in ratings with a 0.1 and in viewers with 578,000. The network’s primetime included “All American” and “All American: Homecoming.”

Early Nielsen data for Spanish-language broadcasters Telemundo and Univision was not immediately available.