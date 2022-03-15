Netflix Top 10: ‘The Adam Project’ Shoots to No. 1 Movie, ‘Last Kingdom’ Final Season Viewed for 63 Million Hours

“The Adam Project” and “Pieces of Her” topped Netflix’s Top 10 lists of English-language film and TV series for the week of March 7, when the fifth and final season of “The Last Kingdom” was viewed for 63.5 million hours in its first five days after launch.

Debuting March 11, the Ryan Reynolds-led flick drew 92.43 million hours viewed in just its first two days on the platform. Meanwhile, “Pieces of Her,” which premiered Season 1 March 4, was the No. 1 show for the the seven days ended March 13 with 95.72 million hours.

“The Last Kingdom” drew the above-mentioned 63.54 million hours and got the second-place ranking for English-language TV shows. Shonda Rhimes’ limited series “Inventing Anna” was in No. 3 in its fifth week post-premiere with 51.84 million hours watched. The rest of the list was rounded out by “Vikings: Valhalla” Season 1, “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” Season 4, the first season “Worst Roommate Ever,” “Good Girls” Season 4, “Love Is Blind” Season 2, “The Last Kingdom” Season 1 and “Queen of the South” Season 5.

“The Weekend Away” was the No. 2 English-language film with 26.26 million hours viewed and “Against the Ice” landed in third place with 12.73 million hours. “Shrek” and “Shrek 2” were 4th and 5th place. The remainder of the Top 10 was made up of “A Madea Homecoming,” “Shooter,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Despicable Me 2” and “Coach Carter.”

On the non-English-language side, “Juvenile Justice” led the series with 25.94 million hours viewed and “The Bombardment” was the top film with 19.29 million hours watched.

See the full Top 10 rankings below for the week of March 7-March 13, organized by TV shows and movies, broken down by English-language and non-English-language titles.