Phillip M. Goldfarb, Emmy-Winning Producer of ‘L.A. Law,’ Dies at 82

Phillip M. Goldfarb, a longtime television and film pro­ducer who won two Emmy Awards for his work on “L.A. Law,” died April 7 in Los Angeles, Calif., according to the Telluride Daily Planet. He was 82.

Goldfarb’s career in film and television began more than 55 years ago and included producing credits on films such as the military drama “Taps,” starring Sean Penn and Timothy Hutton, the 1976 film “Taxi Driver,” the comedy-drama “My Bodyguard” and the Gene Hackman-led 1970 film “I Never Sang For My Father.” His TV production credits included more than 50 episodes of “L.A. Law,” 10 episodes of the early 2000s USA series “Monk,” 20 episodes on the TNT series “The Librarians” and more than 30 episodes of “Knots Landing.”

“Phil was my first boss when I was 15 years old,” producer-director Dean Devlin told the Daily Planet. “He was the production manager on a film and I was his PA. He mentored me and taught me so much. Many years later I was able to hire him to work for me as my line producer. Reuniting with him was such a joy and it began a new working rela­tionship that lasted over 15 years. And in that time I watched him mentor others, again and again, with kindness and wisdom.”

Devlin continued, “He al­ways had an illustrative story that was entertaining, comforting and informative. He was never rattled. He brought calm and wisdom to our productions. Watching him work with others was not only a joy for me, but also part of my continuing education. Phil was my teacher, my friend, my co-worker, my support, my guru. The world is a less beauti­ful place without him in it.”

The Directors Guild of America honored Goldfarb in 2015 with the 29th Frank Capra Achievement Award, for his contributions to the film and television industry as a producer, coordinating producer, unit production manager and assistant director.

“With more than 30 years of continuous service as a trustee for the DGA-Producer Pension and Health Plans, Phil was an exceptionally dedicated leader, a strong advocate for DGA members and a thoughtful, gentle and kind man,” DGA national executive director Russell Hollander said in a statement. “His loss is deeply felt by us all.”

According to the Daily Planet, Goldfarb is survived by his wife, Jane Marshall; his children Fidel and Trace Pa­niagua, Jeffrey Griffin, Chris Grif­fin, Alexandra Goldfarb and Harmony Patricio; his brother Ken Goldfarb; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Donations in his honor can be made to World Central Kitchen at wck.org.