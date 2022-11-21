Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Star, Dies at 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on the CW series “Supernatural,” died on Nov. 16, her family announced. She was 47.

Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on Facebook on Nov. 17.

“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” she wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”

Aycox appeared on “Supernatural” between 2006 and 2008 as Meg Masters, a former human who became the host of an unnamed demon in the first season.

“Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young,” “Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke wrote on Twitter. “She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”

Her other television credits include “Cold Case,” “Ed,” “Providence,” “Over There,” “Dark Blue,” “LAX” and “Significant Others.” On the film side, Aycox appeared in “Defying Gravity,” “Double Tap,” “The Dogwalker,” “Rave Macbeth,” “Crime + Punishment in Suburbia,” “She Gets What She Wants,” “Jeepers Creepers 2,” “Dead Birds,” “Perfect Stranger,” “Animals,” “Christina,” “Tom Cool,” “The Employer” and “The Girl on the Train.” She last appeared in the 2014 film “Dead on Campus.”

Aycox’s cause of death was not disclosed, but she revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with leukemia and was “fighting my way” through chemotherapy. The former actor regularly shared her leukemia journey on Instagram.