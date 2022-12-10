June Blair, ‘Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Actress, Dies at 90

June Blair, a film and television actress through the 1950’s and ’60s that featured on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the wife to her real-life husband David Nelson, died in Sherman Oaks on Monday. She was 90 years old.

Blair’s death was confirmed through a tribute post on Facebook by her niece, Tracy Kristine Nelson.

Blair’s most prominent role came on the ’60s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” though it arrived after she had already made her debut on the series as other characters. During the show’s tenth season, Blair was reintroduced as Mrs. June Nelson, the wife to David Nelson and daughter-in-law to Ozzie and Harriet. June appeared in 28 episodes of the series, remaining attached to the comedy through its 14th and final season in 1966.

Born in San Francisco, Calif. on Oct. 30, 1932, Blair was abandoned by her parents at a young age and grew up as a ward of the state of California. She made her screen debut in 1956 with a turn on CBS’ “Our Miss Brooks.”

Though she left screen acting following the conclusion of “Ozzie and Harriet,” Blair had accrued a series of notable credits before joining the comedy, with prominent roles in films such as “Hell Bound, “The Rabbit Trap” and “The Island of Lost Women.” Blair was also featured as Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in the January 1957 edition of the publication.

Blair met her husband working on the Western series “Two Faces West.” The two married in May 1961, with Nelson’s younger brother, Ricky Nelson, serving as best man. June and David later divorced in June 1975.

Blair is survived by her two sons, Daniel and James, and her granddaughter, Paige.