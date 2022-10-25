Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47

Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer on “Schitt’s Creek” and founder and CEO of Equation Unlimited, LLC, died Monday of pancreatic cancer. He was 47 years old. Feigin’s death was confirmed by United Talent Agency, his own former employer and the current employer of his wife.

Feigin served as executive producer on “Schitt’s Creek,” serving as a key force in the series’ development and launch. He is credited as the architect of the series’ non-traditional financing model and a key force in licensing the show territory by territory. Feigin also steered ancillary enterprises for the series, such as the documentary “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell,” a pop-up immersive experience based on the show and other merchandising projects.

For the final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” Feigin received an Emmy for outstanding comedy series, a PGA award for outstanding producer of episodic television for a comedy and a Golden Globe for best musical or comedy television series. Feigin also received a GLAAD Media Award for best comedy series in 2020 and 2021.

Born in Silver Spring, Md., Feigin graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara before starting work at Warner Bros. He then joined William Morris, where he met his wife, before moving to UTA, The Collective and Amblin Entertainment. Feigin then served under Warner Bros. to oversee popular series like “Friends,” “The West Wing” and “ER.”

Facilitating a partnership with AOL, Feigin played a key role in the first ever live-streamed event early in his career. He also worked on the reunion of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong, executive producing 2008’s “Cheech & Chong: Roasted” and their 2010 concert film “Cheech & Chong: Hey Watch This,” as well as brokering their first merchandising and licensing deal.

Feigin joined Anonymous Content in 2006, founding their comedy and enterprise divisions, in addition to continuing work as a producer.

Feigin also contributed to creative artistic commissions for Barack Obama and an exhibit for the Grammy Museum about the Chicano Art Movement. He taught classes at University of California, Los Angeles, New York University and UCSB, his alma mater. Additionally, Feigin maintained a long lineup of nonprofit work, including contributions to StandUp2Cancer, Gilda’s Club World-Wide, the Tony Hawk Foundation, the Creative Coalition and Laurene Powell Jobbs’ Emerson Collective.

Services will be held Thursday at Mount Sinai Cemetery Hollywood Hills. Donations on behalf of Feigin can be made to Stand Up to Cancer.

Feigin is survived by his wife, Heidi Feigin, and 11-year-old daughter, Ellie.