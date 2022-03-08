Zoë Kravitz Felt ‘Uncomfortable’ at Times Filming ‘Big Little Lies’ in ‘White Area’ With ‘Weird Racist People’

Zoë Kravitz said in a recent interview with The Observer that “there were a few moments where I felt a little uncomfortable” filming HBO’s “Big Little Lies” because “it is such a white area.” Kravitz starred opposite Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern for two seasons of the Emmy-winning drama series. “Big Little Lies” shot in Monterey, Calif., as well as locations in Malibu, Los Angeles and more.

When asked to elaborate on why she felt “uncomfortable” at times filming “Big Little Lies,” Kravitz responded, “Because it is such a white area. Just weird racist people in bars and things like that.”

For Kravitz, the script for the “Big Little Lies” pilot arrived at a time when she was becoming pigeonholed in the mind of Hollywood casting directors. “At one point, all the scripts that were being sent were about the first Black woman to make a muffin or something,” the actor said. “Even though those stories are important to tell, I also want to open things up for myself as an artist.”

The “Big Little Lies” role of Bonnie was “originally written for a white person,” Kravitz added, noting that this is the reason she believes the role was so multi-layered compared to all of the other offers for Black characters she was getting at the time.

“Big Little Lies” aired for two seasons on HBO in 2017 and 2019. All of the main cast members have expressed interest in returning for a third season, but HBO has not yet announced plans for more episodes.

“We would love to [reunite], but there are ideas that are further on down the track,” Kidman told Variety in 2020. “I think everyone’s working in incredibly good places, which is lovely thing to have come out of that show. Hopefully we can all collide again at some point.”

Both seasons of “Big Little Lies” are available to stream on HBO Max.