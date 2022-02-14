Zoë Kravitz Doubles Down on Hulu Criticism: ‘Big Mistake’ to Cancel ‘High Fidelity’

In a new interview with Elle magazine, Zoë Kravitz doubled down on her criticisms of Hulu over the cancellation of “High Fidelity.” Kravitz starred in, executive produced and co-wrote an episode of “High Fidelity,” a comedy-drama series based on Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 Stephen Frears-directed film of the same name. Hulu canceled the show in August 2020 after just one season.

“They didn’t realize what that show was and what it could do,” Kravitz told Elle magazine. “The amount of letters, DMs, people on the street and women that look like us — like, that love for the show, it meant something to people. It was a big mistake.”

After Hulu canceled “High Fidelity” in August 2020, Kravitz took to Instagram to thank the show’s cast and crew for “all the love and heart you put into this show.” The actress added, “I’m in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us.” Kravitz then called out Hulu for dropping the ax on one of its only original series led by a woman of color.

Responding to actress Tessa Thompson’s condolences over the show being canceled, Kravitz wrote, “At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.”

“High Fidelity” was a gender-bending, modern reimagining of the 2000 film starring John Cusack, with Kravitz playing his role. She starred as Rob, a pop culture-obsessed owner of a record store. Jake Lacy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and David H. Holmes rounded out the cast of the single season, which was critically praised. The show’s second season planned to put an even greater spotlight on Da’Vine Joy Randolph, with her character taking over as the main focus.

“Annoyingly, Season 2 was really gonna be a Cherise-focused season,” Ben-Adir told the Los Angeles Times after the show got canceled. “She was gonna become the lead of the show, and the story was leaning toward being about where she’d come from, her heartbreaks and her family background.”

The first and only season of “High Fidelity” continues to be available to stream on Hulu.