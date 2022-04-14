‘Ziwe’ Reveals Season 2 Trailer and Guest Lineup Including Chet Hanks, Deux Moi and Charlamagne Tha God

Showtime’s late-night variety series “Ziwe” has revealed a first look at its second season, which features an impressive lineup of guests including Chet Hanks, gossip blog Deux Moi and Charlamagne Tha God.

In the star-studded trailer — fittingly set to Saucy Santana’s “Material Girl” — host Ziwe is back to asking her guests all the hard questions. “What exactly does empowerment mean to you?” Ziwe questions supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, to which she responds: “I don’t know what empowerment means.” Ziwe then asks Hanks, “What accent will you be conducting this interview in?” In her interview with anonymous Instagram blogger Deux Moi, Ziwe queries, “What race are you?” And when it comes time for the apology cam, almost everyone has a confession to make — besides Hanks, it seems.

The second season’s first installment will consist of six episodes, with more to come later this year. In addition to the aforementioned guests, stars in “Ziwe’s” hot seat include Ilana Glazer, Hannibal Buress, Nicole Byer, Mia Khalifa and Adam Pally. Jane Krakowski and Luann de Lesseps will also make special appearances.

Before becoming the host of her own late-night show, Ziwe wrote for “Desus & Mero,” “Our Cartoon President” and “Dickinson” while going viral with her Instagram Live series in which she questioned celebrities and other public figures on race.

“Ziwe” is produced by A24 for Showtime. Ziwe, Jamund Washington, Jo Firestone and Hunter Speese serve as executive producers.

Season 2 of “Ziwe” premieres on Showtime April 29 on streaming and May 1 on-air. Watch the full trailer below.