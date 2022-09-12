Zendaya Becomes Youngest Two-Time Emmy Winner in History With ‘Euphoria’ Lead Actress Win

Zendaya made history — once again — by winning the Emmy award for lead actress in a drama series for her performance in “Euphoria.”

She became the youngest lead actress in a drama winner with her first win for “Euphoria” in 2020. Now, at 26 years old, Zendaya is the youngest actress to win two acting Emmys and the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.

During her speech, Zendaya thanked the cast and crew of “Euphoria” as well as those who have shared with her their stories of addiction.

“My greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me,” she said. “I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like you are a Rue, I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much.”

Zendaya beat a tough slate of competitors which included Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”).

She won for her turn as Rue in this year’s popular second season of “Euphoria.” The series scored a Season 3 renewal in February after the successful installment. The Season 2 premiere episode on Jan. 9 raked in 14 million total viewers across HBO and HBO Max at the time.

Zendaya’s appearance at this year’s awards show also marks a record as the youngest star to receive an Emmy nomination for producing.