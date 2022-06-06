Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ Season 16 Returns In Person With Zendaya, Jeremy Strong, Jennifer Aniston and More

Variety’s “Actors on Actors” returns with some of the biggest names of the 2022 TV Emmys race for Season 16, with a lineup that includes Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Jeremy Strong, Jennifer Aniston, Viola Davis, Anne Hathaway, Sebastian Stan and Sandra Oh.

The 13 one-on-one conversations will begin airing June 7 on Variety.com and our social media channels, with the official “Actors on Actors” magazine hitting newsstands on June 8. This is the first time in more than two years that “Actors on Actors” has been conducted in person, with previous seasons going virtual due to COVID-19.

The conversations will also be compiled into four episodes that will debut on PBS SoCal June 17 at 8 p.m. PT. All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS app following their premieres.

This year’s “Actors on Actors” pairings include:

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) with Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) with Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Viola Davis (“The First Lady”) with Samuel L. Jackson (“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”) with Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Anne Hathaway (“WeCrashed”) with Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Courteney Cox (“Shining Vale”) with Faith Hill (“1883”)

Tom Hiddleston (“The Essex Serpent” and “Loki”) with Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”)

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”) with Sandra Oh (“The Chair” and “Killing Eve”)

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”) with Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

Jared Leto (“WeCrashed”) with Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) with Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Cynthia Nixon (“And Just Like That” and “The Gilded Age”) with Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Josh Brolin (“Outer Range”) with a mystery guest

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2019, as well as the Los Angeles Area Emmy Award for best entertainment programming in 2015 and 2016. The series is produced by PBS SoCal in partnership with Variety Media, LLC.