Zendaya Breaks Emmy Record as the Youngest Producing Nominee

Superstar Zendaya has made Emmys history again with “Euphoria.”

At 25, Zendaya is now the youngest woman ever nominated for producing at the Emmys, in addition to being the youngest two-time lead acting nominee ever. She nabbed four noms in total with today’s haul.

For her role as Rue in HBO’s “Euphoria,” she already made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (24 at the time), and only the second-ever Black woman to win the category, following Viola Davis for “How to Get Away With Murder.”

With two songs submitted in the original music and lyrics category — “Elliot’s Song” from the episode “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” (music and lyrics by Labrinth, and lyrics by Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie and Zendaya) and “I’m Tired” from the episode “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can” (music and lyrics by Labrinth, and lyrics by Zendaya and Sam Levinson) – she picked up two additional mentions.

In addition, she is now the first Black woman (and second Black person) to be nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year at the Emmys.

Zendaya is currently filming “Dune: Part Two,” the sequel to the Denis Villeneuve science fiction adaptation that netted six Oscars this year. She’s also set to star in Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers” in 2023, alongside Emmy winner Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

“Euphoria,” inspired by the Israeli miniseries of the same name by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, is created, written, directed and executive produced by Levinson, and is produced in partnership with A24. Leshem and Levin executive produce the HBO series alongside Levinson, as well as Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein and Zendaya. The show was renewed for a third season back in February 2022, but a premiere date hasn’t been set yet.