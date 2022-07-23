Zack Snyder Set to Guest Star as Himself on ‘Teen Titans Go!’

Zack Snyder is coming to “Teen Titans Go!”

The director behind DC films like “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will voice himself in a guest star appearance on a new episode of the popular Cartoon Network show, Variety has confirmed.

The news was announced Saturday during the “Cartoon Network: Winner Takes” presentation at this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con.

The panel for “Teen Titans Go!” included executive producer Pete Michail, alongside voice cast members Greg Cipes and Tara Strong.

Snyder is set to appear in the series’ 365th episode, fittingly titled “365!” Due to the landmark nature of the installment, the Titans decide that they need to make this episode as special as possible. Thus, the young super-powered team head to the Warner Bros. lot and find the perfect director for the special chapter. The episode will premiere this fall.

Snyder’s name has recently appeared in the news cycle again due to a new Rolling Stone article highlighting the social media phenomenon movement calling to “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut.” The movement — a response to the tumultuous production for 2017’s “Justice League” that resulted in an unfavorable product amongst fans and critics — gained enough ground for Warner Bros. to greenlight 2021’s straight-to-HBO-Max film “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” The new installment, a four hour version of the film broken up into several parts, involved numerous reshoots and edits.

The Comic-Con panel also announced that hip-hop group De La Soul will return to make a guest appearance in Season 8 of “Teen Titans Go!” The group was previously seen in the series voicing themselves in the Season 6 episode “Don’t Press Play.”

“Teen Titans Go!” premiered in 2013 and is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report Snyder’s voice role.

J. Kim Murphy contributed to this report.