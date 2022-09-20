Zach Shallcross Is Officially ABC’s Next Star of ‘The Bachelor’

It’s official: Zach Shallcross will be the next star of “The Bachelor,” which heads into its 27th season in 2023.

Shallcross — who Variety previously reported would be ABC’s next leading man — was a contestant from the current season of “The Bachelorette,” which wraps up its season tonight. “The Bachelor” announcement was made Tuesday night during the live finale by host Jesse Palmer.

This season of “The Bachelorette” made history, starring two women for the first time: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Shallcross was a finalist, having dated “Bachelorette” star Recchia as one of the most promising suitors of the season. But after a heartbreaking and surprising breakup on the show, Shallcross’ journey became one of the most dramatic storylines towards the end of the season.

Now, Shallcross will get a second chance at finding televised love. His season of “The Bachelor” will premiere Jan. 23, 2023 on ABC.

But viewers got a sneak peek during “The Bachelorette” three-hour finale, where Shallcross was surprised with five women who would be competing on his season. In a franchise first, viewers voted on “America’s First Impression” rose via Twitter. The honor went to Brianna, who charmed voters by taking a polaroid during their introduction. She is saved from elimination during week one.

Shallcross is a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, Calif. His bio on ABC’s website describes him as an “old-fashioned romantic” who has “a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman.” The California native splits time between Texas and Orange County, and is said to be a “family man” whose parents have been married over 30 years, showing him what true love looks like. Bachelor Nation learned during the hometown episodes on “The Bachelorette” that Shallcross’ uncle is “Seinfeld” actor Patrick Warburton, who appeared on the reality show when Shallcross visited his family.

Sources close to production previously told Variety that Shallcross was one of many contestants who was in consideration by the network to become the new star of “The Bachelor,” and recently emerged as the frontrunner over the past month. Nate Mitchell, a fan-favorite, single father who dated Windey on “The Bachelorette,” was also high in contention, but a tabloid scandal surfaced that raised questions and concerns surrounding his dating life, effectively taking him out of the running.

“The Bachelor” is the flagship series of ABC’s mega-dating franchise, which debuted in 2002 and is one of the longest-running reality franchises in television history, having aired for two decades.

