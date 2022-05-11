Zac Efron Is Now Eager to Join a ‘High School Musical’ Reboot: ‘My Heart Is Still There’

Zac Efron sparked drama among “High School Musical” fans when he skipped out on a pandemic cast reunion in April 2020, but the actor now tells E! News that he’s more than eager to show up whenever there’s a film reboot. Efron had his acting breakthrough by playing Troy Bolton in the 2006 Disney Channel original movie, which produced two Efron-starring sequels in 2007 and 2008. The third film opened in theaters and grossed nearly $253 million at the worldwide box office.

“Of course, of course,” Efron said when asked about reprising Troy Bolton in a “High School Musical” reboot. “I mean, to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

The “High School Musical” franchise was somewhat rebooted in 2019 with the release of the television series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” on Disney+. The meta musical-comedy series is set at the high school where the original movies were filmed and centers on a group of teenage musical theater lovers who decide to mount a production of “High School Musical.” The show was a launching pad for pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, who starred as Season 1 lead Nini Salazar-Roberts.

Efron revealed his interest in a “High School Musical” reboot during his press tour for the new Blumhouse horror movie “Firestarter,” adapted from the Stephen King novel of the same name. The book was famously adapted into a 1984 horror movie starring a young Drew Barrymore in the title role. The new reboot casts Efron opposite Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Sydney Lemmon.

“Firestarter” will open in theaters May 13, the same day it becomes available to stream on Peacock.